D.C. Digest: Oklahoma's congressional delegation reject voting rights bill:

Ballot battles: To no one’s surprise, Oklahoma’s all-Republican congressional delegation is dead set against the 730-page election reform bill passed by the House on party lines with little notice last week and scheduled to come before the Senate as early as Monday.
Also not surprisingly, at least some Oklahoma Democrats feel differently.
“If enacted, the Democrats’ latest scheme to federalize elections would irrevocably alter how states oversee and operate their own elections, as they have done historically,” said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole.
“Democrats are trying to rewrite the rules of our democracy because that’s the only way for them to ram through their socialist agenda,” said 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the ranking Republican on the House Science Committee, was furious and a little sardonic about Democrats ripping out bipartisan National Aeronautics and Space Administration legislation to make room for the voting language.
“I’d ask my friends in the majority: Why are you trying so hard to make me a chairman again?” said Lucas, who would be in line for the second chairmanship of his career should the GOP win a House majority this fall.
“Democrats are once again forcing a vote to nationalize our country’s election laws by nefarious means – hijacking a NASA bill meant to extend a leasing program,” said 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice.
Republicans professed outrage at the process as well as the substance of the bill, which they characterize as “nationalizing” federal elections — although Republicans have sought to do much the same thing through national voter ID requirements and other measures.
Democrats say their bill, which is a patched together from previous legislation, is necessary to counteract a wave of election law changes in many states.
Many — but not all — of those changes admittedly are intended to make voting more difficult. Republicans say that’s necessary to deter fraud; Democrats say it’s a blatant attempt to disenfranchise lawful voters.
“The U.S. House of Representatives has taken decisive action to protect our democracy, and now it’s time for the Senate to follow suit,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews. “The Oklahoma Democratic Party calls on every member of the U.S. Senate, including those from Oklahoma, to … pass the (legislation) to protect our elections and secure the right to vote for all Americans.”
Russian gas: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued fussing about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry Russian natural gas to Germany by way of the Baltic Sea. The pipeline has been a major sticking point between the U.S. and Germany through three administrations now, and last week Democrats successfully filibustered a Republican bill sanctioning Russian businesses over the project.
“As (Russian President Vladimir Putin) weaponizes energy across Europe and Russia continues to surround Ukraine with an invasion force, we have two choices,” Inhofe said. “We can affirm the Biden administration’s handwringing and appeasement or we can take real action to hit Putin where it hurts.”
Many Democrats, including Biden, oppose the pipeline, but Biden agreed not to stop it as a means of soothing relations with Germany and avoiding a split among NATA allies. Democrat Robert Menendez is proposing tough sanctions that would only kick in if Russia invades Ukraine.
Inhofe said that’s not enough.
“This other legislation would give Putin yet another pass on this pipeline,” he said.
Inhofe and Lankford also have a more parochial interest in the pipeline — they want the United States, and especially Oklahoma, supplying some of central Europe’s fuel needs.
Inflation: First District Congressman Kevin Hern kept up his drumbeat of criticism against the Biden administration, whose fiscal policy Hern said is responsible for inflation.
“First, President Biden told us inflation wasn’t a big deal,” said Hern. “Then, it was a temporary thing. Now, as many of us predicted, it’s a full-blown disaster impacting every single American.”
Hern, like virtually all congressional Republicans, maintain that Democrats are pumping too much money into the economy, leading to a tighter labor market and higher prices.
The administration says inflation is largely a function of pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains caused by the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, corporate profiteering, and a sudden surge in wages brought on by the labor shortage.
Stocks and bonds: Hern reported December transactions by his joint trust that included the purchase of up to $65,000 worth of Devon Energy, up to $30,000 worth of Pioneer Natural Resources, up to $15,000 worth of Exxon, and up to $15,000 each in NextEra Energy and Williams Companies.
Hern, who through his trust is one of the House’s more active stock traders, also bought up to $15,000 worth of stock in each of Emerson Electric, Home Depot, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Rockwell International and UnitedHealth Group.
The trust sold up to $250,000 worth of Medtronic stock, up to $100,000 Vuzix Corp., and up to $50,000 worth of Asensus Surgical.
Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was part of a joint statement accusing the Biden administration of pursuing a “campaign of appeasement” regarding Russian interference with Ukraine. ... U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he wants a “real investigation” of COVID-19’s origins in China. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, during a House Rules Committee meeting, said retiring Colorado Democrat Earl Perlmutter “has been a really good member and a really good friend, somebody who will be missed on both sides of the aisle. I don’t know when filing is, but if you have a Road to Damascus experience and decide to reconsider, I think that would be a very good thing for the Congress of the United States.” ... Lankford voiced concern about what he said are unreasonably long and complicated relicensing procedures for hydropower operations. ... Inhofe expressed satisfaction with an agreement that allowed Balfour Beatty Communities LLC to plead guilty to one count of major fraud and pay $65 million in fines and restitution for shoddy military base housing it built and managed, including at Tinker Air Force Base. ... Lankford joined a bipartisan caucus dedicated to promoting the Abraham Accords, an agreement among Israel and several Muslim nations. ... Inhofe reacted with alarm to reports that the Biden administration may cancel two or three nuclear weapons programs greenlit by his predecessor. ... Lankford said U.S. government contractors continue to use, in some cases, forced labor on American military bases. ... Inhofe defended the filibuster in a speech on the Senate floor.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
