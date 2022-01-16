D.C. Digest: Oklahoma's congressional delegation reject voting rights bill:

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was part of a joint statement accusing the Biden administration of pursuing a “campaign of appeasement” regarding Russian interference with Ukraine. ... U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he wants a “real investigation” of COVID-19’s origins in China. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, during a House Rules Committee meeting, said retiring Colorado Democrat Earl Perlmutter “has been a really good member and a really good friend, somebody who will be missed on both sides of the aisle. I don’t know when filing is, but if you have a Road to Damascus experience and decide to reconsider, I think that would be a very good thing for the Congress of the United States.” ... Lankford voiced concern about what he said are unreasonably long and complicated relicensing procedures for hydropower operations. ... Inhofe expressed satisfaction with an agreement that allowed Balfour Beatty Communities LLC to plead guilty to one count of major fraud and pay $65 million in fines and restitution for shoddy military base housing it built and managed, including at Tinker Air Force Base. ... Lankford joined a bipartisan caucus dedicated to promoting the Abraham Accords, an agreement among Israel and several Muslim nations. ... Inhofe reacted with alarm to reports that the Biden administration may cancel two or three nuclear weapons programs greenlit by his predecessor. ... Lankford said U.S. government contractors continue to use, in some cases, forced labor on American military bases. ... Inhofe defended the filibuster in a speech on the Senate floor.