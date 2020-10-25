D.C. Digest: Oklahoma Rep. Horn says Biden is wrong on oil and gas

“We must stand up for our oil and gas industry. We need an all-of-the-above energy approach that’s consumer friendly, values energy independence, and protects OK jobs,” Horn tweeted after Biden said he would lead the country in a “transition” away from fossil fuels.

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford announced his “unqualified, full support” for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during a speech on the Senate floor. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, endorsed a policy statement on American Indians by the Trump administration. ... Lankford joined colleagues in urging the Environmental Protection Agency not to increase methanol fuel mandates for the coming year. ... Lankford and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Representatives Kevin Hern and Kendra Horn joined numerous colleagues in expressing concern about Mexico’s implementation of the USMCA trade agreement. ... Horn became a founding member of the Space Force Caucus.