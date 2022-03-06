D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation uses war in Ukraine to argue for oil and gas, against renewal energy

Pump shots: The Ukraine crisis has given Oklahoma’s congressional delegation another reason to holler about the Biden administration’s energy policy and call for more production of domestic oil and gas.

Despite wide-ranging economic sanctions against Russia — and individual Russians — the U.S. continues to import as much as 700,000 barrels of Russian oil a day. Oklahoma’s congressional delegation — and a good many other people — are clamoring for that to stop, both to cut off payments to Russia and to increase pressure for greater domestic production.

“President Biden condemned Putin’s actions but if he was serious about standing up to him, he would hit him where it hurts: the energy market,” said 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin. “Instead of the unsustainable renewables, expensive electric cars and stifling regulations he mentioned, he would have announced the immediate stop of Russian petroleum and crude oil imports. Now is the time to unleash production of American natural gas and get our producers and drillers back to work.”

“American-produced energy isn’t just good for the American economy and international competitiveness, it’ll strengthen our relationship with allies and help reduce their dependence on foreign adversaries,” said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas. “It’s time to flip the switch and return America to being the world’s energy superpower. Energy-producing states like Oklahoma are ready to step up domestic production in an environmentally responsible way.”

The administration, though, argues that its sanctions are intended to maximize damage to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs supporting him and to minimize the impact on the United States, its allies and the people of Russia. Stopping oil shipments from Russia, it says, would decrease the allies’ supply of oil and gas and particularly put eastern Europe in a bind.

The administration also says its renewable energy initiatives will help eliminate oil and gas as a geopolitical friction point.

That doesn’t wash with a state — and a congressional delegation — that relies heavily on oil and gas dollars.

“Considering that Russia’s energy industry makes up around one-quarter of its gross domestic product, it is simply common sense for America and our allies to immediately stop buying these products from a country led by an evil and authoritarian dictator — one who waged an unprovoked war against an innocent neighbor and continues to ruthlessly attack the Ukrainian people,” said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole.

“We need to stop buying Russian oil and refined products,” said U.S. Sen. James Lankford. “We need to be able to instruct every country in the world and to be able to put out a public list and to be able to make it clear countries in the world that are buying from Russia are sending cash that then is being used to murder the people in Ukraine. We need to knock it off. We should be able to engage in this.”

According to federal data, American oil production increased 5% in the first year of Biden’s presidency, and rig counts in Oklahoma are up sharply.

Dots and dashes: Lankford was among a large group of Republicans to say they won’t support any more funding for COVID-19 relief. … U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe named Dan Hillenbrand his new chief of staff; Hillenbrand has been with Inhofe in various capacities since 2013. … Inhofe joined several other Republican senators in urging the president not to transfer a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Saudi Arabia as planned. … Lankford kept up his complaints about conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border and the administration’s handling of undocumented immigration. … Lankford turned 54 last week.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

