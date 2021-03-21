D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation mulls China, U.S.-Mexico border

Dots and dashes: Lankford backed Republican efforts to extend the Paycheck Protection Program — forgivable loans aimed at keeping businesses alive during the pandemic. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas joined a push to boost Medicare reimbursements to rural hospitals. … Inhofe and Lankford both voted against confirmation of Biden nominees Xavier Becerra and Deb Haaland, with Inhofe particularly incensed about Becerra, a former member of Congress who most recently served as California attorney general. … Lucas and 5th District Rep. Stephanie Bice, both members of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, voiced concerns about administration plans to revamp risk assessments of chemicals covered by the Toxic Substances Control Act. … Mullin’s bill to encourage cross-border pipelines and electricity transmission is included in Energy and Commerce Republicans’ agenda. … The Biden administration’s apparent choice to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, was among the most vocal critics of putting a member of Congress in charge of the space agency when the nominee was Republican 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine. … Shellie Chard, director of the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Quality Division, testified before a Senate hearing on the difficulty small communities have meeting water quality standards.