D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation mulls China, U.S.-Mexico border

China and the United States’ border with Mexico occupied the minds of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation a good part of last week, especially those of Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford.
Inhofe, in fact, sought to combine the two issues during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing with the commanders of the U.S. Northern and Southern Commands.
“The growing influence of China and Russia isn’t limited to Europe and the Indo-Pacific,” Inhofe said. “Both countries have shown that they view the Western Hemisphere as critical terrain for fulfilling their global ambitions and challenging the United States.
“China and Russia are expanding their access and influence in (Latin America and the Caribbean) through increasing arms deals, military deployments, and economic and diplomatic coercion.”
As he often has before, Inhofe poked China about Taiwan, teaming with New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez in seeking World Health Organization observer status for the island breakaway republic.
Inhofe and Lankford both went after trade with China — Inhofe by moving to revoke the country’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations status and Lankford by urging the administration to find ways to avoid reliance on China for strategic materials and products ranging from surgical masks to rare metals.
Lankford joined Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine in calling on the U.S. to help citizens of Hong Kong circumvent Chinese internet restrictions.
“Investing in firewall circumvention technology protects and safeguards the basic freedoms Hongkongers have long been guaranteed while affirming the US’ commitment to proudly stand with the people of Hong Kong,” Lankford said in a press release.
Lankford, meanwhile, made one trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and planned another for this week as Republicans continued to hit the Biden administration hard on the rising tide of immigrants seeking admission to the United States.
House members Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole all threw some of those punches.
“The crisis at our border gets worse with every passing minute,” Hern said in a press release. “We must put common-sense policies in place to get us back on the path to law and order.”
By most accounts, the end of the Trump administration and expectations that its successor will be more sympathetic to immigrants, plus fewer worries about COVID-19 and human smugglers overselling the chances of success, have combined to cause a huge influx of immigrants at the southern border.
Hern and Inhofe introduced legislation that would require asylum-seekers to apply at U.S. embassies and consulates instead of the border. It would also cause bench warrants to be issued for people not appearing for immigration hearings and not allow separation of children traveling with parents or guardians.
Dots and dashes: Lankford backed Republican efforts to extend the Paycheck Protection Program — forgivable loans aimed at keeping businesses alive during the pandemic. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas joined a push to boost Medicare reimbursements to rural hospitals. … Inhofe and Lankford both voted against confirmation of Biden nominees Xavier Becerra and Deb Haaland, with Inhofe particularly incensed about Becerra, a former member of Congress who most recently served as California attorney general. … Lucas and 5th District Rep. Stephanie Bice, both members of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, voiced concerns about administration plans to revamp risk assessments of chemicals covered by the Toxic Substances Control Act. … Mullin’s bill to encourage cross-border pipelines and electricity transmission is included in Energy and Commerce Republicans’ agenda. … The Biden administration’s apparent choice to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, was among the most vocal critics of putting a member of Congress in charge of the space agency when the nominee was Republican 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine. … Shellie Chard, director of the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Quality Division, testified before a Senate hearing on the difficulty small communities have meeting water quality standards.
Featured video:
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World