D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation dings Biden on OPEC request

Boiling oil: Oklahoma lawmakers blasted the Biden administration for its request that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — OPEC — step up production.

“President Biden catered to supporters of the radical Green New Deal when he ended the Keystone Pipeline and used Executive Orders to cripple domestic oil production on the first day of his presidency,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern. “It was a hollow virtue signal to the left that resulted in the decimation of our domestic oil supply.”

Some observers say the situation is more complicated than that, and point out canceled the portion of the Keystone Pipeline would have been used mainly to transport Canadian shale crude to U.S. ports for shipment overseas.

And, it was recently reported that the number of oil and gas drilling permits on federal land during the first six months of 2021 were the highest in 15 years.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration’s loud support for alternative energy has further unsettled an already struggling industry.

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin joined two other Republican members in calling Biden’s OPEC bid “embarrassing.