D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation dings Biden on OPEC request

Boiling oil: Oklahoma lawmakers blasted the Biden administration for its request that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — OPEC — step up production.
“President Biden catered to supporters of the radical Green New Deal when he ended the Keystone Pipeline and used Executive Orders to cripple domestic oil production on the first day of his presidency,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern. “It was a hollow virtue signal to the left that resulted in the decimation of our domestic oil supply.”
Some observers say the situation is more complicated than that, and point out canceled the portion of the Keystone Pipeline would have been used mainly to transport Canadian shale crude to U.S. ports for shipment overseas.
And, it was recently reported that the number of oil and gas drilling permits on federal land during the first six months of 2021 were the highest in 15 years.
Nevertheless, the Biden administration’s loud support for alternative energy has further unsettled an already struggling industry.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin joined two other Republican members in calling Biden’s OPEC bid “embarrassing.
“The world should be able to rely on the U.S., not OPEC or Russia, to provide oil and gas,” they said in a joint statement.
Finger wag: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe had a told-you-so moment as the Biden administration sent in troops to help evacuate U.S. personnel from Afghanistan.
“We all saw this coming, we all tried to warn President Biden ... but unfortunately, what we predicted is coming to pass,” Inhofe said. “What we don’t want is the worst-case scenario: a total Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.”
Biden has said that after 20 years of U.S. occupation, the Afghans must determine their own fate. Inhofe and others argue that the country will fall under the control of the Taliban and become a haven for Muslim extremists.
D.C. Digest: By the narrowest of margins, Lankford and Inhofe managed to attach an amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill that would ban the use of federal funds for abortions. ... Lankford was among a group of senators urging President Biden to put more pressure on China to curb carbon emissions. ... Lankford was also among those demanding Biden end the recently restarted eviction moratorium. ... Inhofe backed a Senate resolution in support of Israel’s application to become a member of the African Union as an observer.
