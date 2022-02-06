D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation blasts "America Competes Act"

“Last night demonstrated the importance of U.S. partnerships and presence for successful counterterrorism operations — something we no longer have in Afghanistan, where there have been zero strikes against ISIS-K since August,” Inhofe said.

“Their overall testimony was lacking,” he said. “For a classified briefing, I would have liked to hear more details regarding the interagency planning process, nature of the terrorist threat in Afghanistan today, and their counterterrorism plans going forward.”

Dots and dashes: Choctaw Principal Chief Gary Batton joined a White House virtual discussion of infrastructure in Indian country. … Lankford said he’ll make another run at extending the child tax credit to pregnant women, a proposal Inhofe also supports. … Hern was reported among those showing up for a final round at a popular Washington bar threatened with closure for refusing to enforce a local mask mandate. … Inhofe appointed Ellen Lord, a high-ranking official in the Trump Defense Department, to a commission evaluating the DOD’s planning, programming, budgeting, and execution processes. … Press pool reports identified Cole as among those attending President Joe Biden’s midweek “cancer moonshot” announcement. … Lankford was among those urging Biden to enforce sanctions against those involved in the illegal trading and shipping of Iranian oil. … Cole predicted “a catastrophic economic disaster” unless the nation’s debt, which topped $30 trillion last week, is addressed. … Inhofe and Lankford renewed objections to the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to deny all small refinery exemptions from renewable fuel standards, a decision with implications for Tulsa’s Holly Frontier refinery and other refineries in the state.