D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation blasts "America Competes Act"

China: Not surprisingly, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation panned the America Competes Act that Democrats pushed through the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.
The bill’s stated intention is to address perceived manufacturing deficits vis-a-vis China, but Republicans complained that it puts too much money into green industries and is likely to prove ineffective. Many Republicans have taken to calling it the America Concedes Act as part of their messaging on the bill.
“Our number one priority in any bill targeting China should be to limit the threat from the (Chinese Communist Party),” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern. “Unfortunately, the Democrats’ bill did very little to combat China, but included many progressive wish-list items from the Green New Deal. It’s a shame we cannot pass a clean bipartisan bill to accomplish a very bipartisan goal.”
“I’m deeply frustrated that instead of taking action on the Science Committee’s bipartisan legislation, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi chose to create a massive bill filled with controversial provisions that she knew could not garner support from both sides of the aisle,” said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, the top Republican on the Science Committee. “Democratic leadership ignored two years’ worth of good faith negotiations so they could move yet another unpopular, one-sided bill that allows them to expand their big government and big spending agenda. We could have passed a targeted, strategic competitiveness bill with broad support from Republicans and Democrats alike.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said the bill “contains no new policy provisions to combat Chinese military ventures and no new economic policies to reposition America to better compete.”
Earlier, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said the bill ignores “clear ways” to counter the Chinese, including “blocking off intellectual property, … preventing them from buying large tracts of property in the United States, and blocking out their enterprises here.”
The 3,000-page bill is an amalgamation of 17 different bills and covers a broad range of topics, from subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and National Science Foundation funding to counter-measures for China’s anticompetitive trade practices and climate change.
The Senate previously passed a much narrower version.
Middle East: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe didn’t back off criticism of the Biden administration’s counterterrorism efforts after the death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who officials say blew up himself and several family members when U.S. Special Forces personnel tried to capture him in Syria under Biden’s orders.
Inhofe allowed that “it is always a better day when there is one less terrorist,” but he faulted Biden on several points, most of which he linked to last summer’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Last night demonstrated the importance of U.S. partnerships and presence for successful counterterrorism operations — something we no longer have in Afghanistan, where there have been zero strikes against ISIS-K since August,” Inhofe said.
Earlier in the week, Inhofe grumbled about a closed-door meeting concerning Afghanistan with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Their overall testimony was lacking,” he said. “For a classified briefing, I would have liked to hear more details regarding the interagency planning process, nature of the terrorist threat in Afghanistan today, and their counterterrorism plans going forward.”
Inhofe also said some of the meeting should have been open to the public.
Dots and dashes: Choctaw Principal Chief Gary Batton joined a White House virtual discussion of infrastructure in Indian country. … Lankford said he’ll make another run at extending the child tax credit to pregnant women, a proposal Inhofe also supports. … Hern was reported among those showing up for a final round at a popular Washington bar threatened with closure for refusing to enforce a local mask mandate. … Inhofe appointed Ellen Lord, a high-ranking official in the Trump Defense Department, to a commission evaluating the DOD’s planning, programming, budgeting, and execution processes. … Press pool reports identified Cole as among those attending President Joe Biden’s midweek “cancer moonshot” announcement. … Lankford was among those urging Biden to enforce sanctions against those involved in the illegal trading and shipping of Iranian oil. … Cole predicted “a catastrophic economic disaster” unless the nation’s debt, which topped $30 trillion last week, is addressed. … Inhofe and Lankford renewed objections to the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to deny all small refinery exemptions from renewable fuel standards, a decision with implications for Tulsa’s Holly Frontier refinery and other refineries in the state.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
