D.C. Digest: Oklahoma congressmen assigned to GOP task forces

Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole were included in a House Republican task force expected to recommend GOP policy on health care. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin was assigned to the “Future of American Freedoms” task force. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas co-sponsored $3.7 billion for rural broadband. ... Cole published a piece in the Washington Times advocating more money for public health and “biodefense” in view of the COVID-19 epidemic. ... Cole, Hern and Mullin pushed legislation to restrict the administration’s energy policy, saying they are concerned about its impact on the poor. ... Mullin claimed “defund the police” caused an increase in New York and Los Angeles homicides. ... The 5th District’s Stephanie Bice was among those attending an event that raised nearly $1 million for GOP congresswomen, according to Politico.