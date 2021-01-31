D.C. Digest: Oklahoma congressional delegation touts position on abortion issues

Dots and dashes: Committee assignments were largely unchanged for Oklahoma's congressional delegation, with the exception of 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern moving to Budget and new 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice replacing her predecessor, Kendra Horn, on Armed Services. ... Lankford joined a bipartisan Senate effort to block importation of Chinese goods believed to have been made by enslaved Uyghurs. ... Lankford and Inhofe joined a large group of Republican senators asking to meet with Joe Biden concerning his energy policies while introducing legislation to block Biden's efforts to suspend oil and gas leasing on federal land. ... Inhofe backed several immigration measures, including one that blocks certain federal funds from states that issue driver's licenses to people who can't prove they're in the country legally. ... All five Oklahoma House members joined a Republican effort to legislatively counter President Joe Biden's derailing of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada into the U.S. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, was among about two dozen Republicans urging the Biden administration to cooperate with allies in developing emerging technologies to counter rapid Chinese advances in areas such as artificial intelligence and communications networks. ... Cole joined legislation to expand medical research for children. ... Lankford lobbied for federal tax breaks for contributors to "private scholarship funds" used primarily to send students to private schools. ... Lankford panned Trump's upcoming impeachment trial, calling it "political theater." ... Inhofe said he believes the trial is unconstitutional because Trump has left office. ... Bice is believed to be the first person of Iranian ancestry to serve in Congress.