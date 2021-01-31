D.C. Digest: Oklahoma congressional delegation touts position on abortion issues

Oklahoma's congressional delegation stepped up attacks on Planned Parenthood and abortion rights last week on the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that established them.
Republicans introduced legislation to prevent Planned Parenthood, which provides abortion counseling and in some cases services, from receiving federal funds for any reason, and condemned President Joe Biden's canceling of a policy preventing the use of foreign aid for abortion counseling and referrals.
The direct use of federal funds for abortions is illegal, but opponents contend that providers should not receive federal money for any purpose.
"Abortion is not health care," argued U.S. Sen. James Lankford. "It should not be controversial to say that taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for abortion, and it shouldn’t be controversial for states to have the right to decide that Medicaid funds will not support an abortion provider’s bottom line."
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe touted legislation banning abortions because of a Down syndrome diagnosis, and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole and the 3rd District's Frank Lucas bragged about his A+ rating from their Susan B. Anthony Foundation.
"Our founding fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights: the Right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. "Every person, born or unborn, is entitled to these God-given rights."
Hard feelings: Cole told Politico he stands by his decision to protest Electoral College votes hours after a mob professing allegiance to former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.
But, Cole said, he almost changed his mind after rioters trapped him in his office and attacked the House chamber. Five people were killed, and at least two subsequent suicides have been connected to the event.
Cole also said his decision damaged some relationships with his Democratic colleagues.
“A couple of them have had questions, and I’ve patiently sat down and explained to them,” Cole said. “It was a tough call, I went back and forth on whether or not I should do it. But the sentiment in my district was very strong.”
Cole reportedly lost a senior staff member over his Electoral College vote.
Noms: Inhofe and Lankford voted for Biden nominees Lloyd Austin (Defense) and Janet Yellin (Treasury) but against Antony Blinken (State).
Dots and dashes: Committee assignments were largely unchanged for Oklahoma's congressional delegation, with the exception of 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern moving to Budget and new 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice replacing her predecessor, Kendra Horn, on Armed Services. ... Lankford joined a bipartisan Senate effort to block importation of Chinese goods believed to have been made by enslaved Uyghurs. ... Lankford and Inhofe joined a large group of Republican senators asking to meet with Joe Biden concerning his energy policies while introducing legislation to block Biden's efforts to suspend oil and gas leasing on federal land. ... Inhofe backed several immigration measures, including one that blocks certain federal funds from states that issue driver's licenses to people who can't prove they're in the country legally. ... All five Oklahoma House members joined a Republican effort to legislatively counter President Joe Biden's derailing of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada into the U.S. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, was among about two dozen Republicans urging the Biden administration to cooperate with allies in developing emerging technologies to counter rapid Chinese advances in areas such as artificial intelligence and communications networks. ... Cole joined legislation to expand medical research for children. ... Lankford lobbied for federal tax breaks for contributors to "private scholarship funds" used primarily to send students to private schools. ... Lankford panned Trump's upcoming impeachment trial, calling it "political theater." ... Inhofe said he believes the trial is unconstitutional because Trump has left office. ... Bice is believed to be the first person of Iranian ancestry to serve in Congress.
-- Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World