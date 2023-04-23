HELP!: New U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin hasn’t been bashful in his short time on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, commonly known as HELP.

Mullin, who came to Congress 10 years ago after building a plumbing-based small-business empire, has regularly clashed with Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont and lectured witnesses on their lack of perspective.

Latest to come under Mullin’s cross-examination was labor secretary nominee Julie Su, who is currently acting secretary. Although both come from working-class backgrounds, their paths diverged early in life. Mullin took over the family business soon after graduating from high school; Su is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School who worked as a labor lawyer and later California’s labor secretary.

After Sanders introduced Su as unquestionably qualified and someone who had fought against “starvation wages,” Mullin shot back, saying, “I don’t understand the basic lack of knowledge of true labor costs. As a business owner who’s employed truly hundreds of people, labor is always going to have a beginning wage, and you go from there. You can’t call a beginning wage a starvation wage if you’re always going to have a beginning wage.

“You seem like a super nice individual,” Mullin said to Su. “Being super nice doesn’t qualify you to be secretary of labor. If you don’t have that basic understanding of knowing what it’s like, then how can you truly relate and represent both sides? For instance, have you ever been an employer?”

Su said she had not but that her immigrant parents were.

“Then you don’t understand how hard it is to sit awake at night trying to figure out how you’re going to man a job when you don’t have the people.”

During his six minutes, Mullin attacked both Su and Sanders for being, he said, biased toward labor. Some, including Sanders, would argue that the job of labor secretary is to look out for the interests of labor and that Commerce is the department that looks out for business.

Mullin disagrees. The committee whose oversight includes labor and the job of labor secretary, he indicated, should also look out for employers.

“Just as our chairman (Sanders) sometimes leads with bias, you will lead, as secretary of labor, with bias,” Mullin said.

Transgender sports: The state’s five House members all voted for H.R. 734, which would ban transgender women and girls from women’s and girls’ sports teams sponsored by schools or other organizations receiving federal funds.

The bill is unlikely to be heard in the Democrat-controlled Senate, and President Joe Biden has said he’ll veto any such legislation that reaches him.

Ukraine U-turn: Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen was one of 16 House Republicans and three Senate GOPers to sign a letter to Biden saying they would no longer support “unlimited arms supplies” to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion,” the letter says.

Other signatories include Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Debt and deficit: U.S. Sen James Lankford told Fox Business that voters must make it clear they want less federal spending if the Biden administration is to move decisively in that direction.

“It’s really the American people that have to be able to push back and say, ‘Hey, it’s a reasonable thing for us to reduce our spending. We’re way out of balance, way out of control.’ If the people will push back, this administration will respond to that.”

Asked about the spending cuts coupled to a $1.5 trillion rise in the debt ceiling proposed by House Republicans, Lankford said: “Do I think the administration is going to take all of this and say, ‘Yes, we love it’? Probably not. But the administration should respond, ‘No, this is what we would rather have instead,’ and start the negotiations.”

VA abortions: Lankford and Mullin were on the losing end of an attempt to block a Biden administration rule permitting some abortions in Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics, including in states such as Oklahoma, where abortion is outlawed.

“It’s appalling that the Biden administration has diverted VA health care funding from veteran care to abortion,” Lankford said after a resolution to nullify the rule failed a procedural vote. “Abortion is not health care, and taxpayers should not be funding it, especially at our VA health centers. Long-standing federal law is clear: The VA is not allowed to provide abortions.”

In September, the VA began providing abortions in cases of rape, incest, or where the life or health of the mother is at risk from the pregnancy. The number performed to date is unclear, but Bloomberg and Military.com reported it was 34 through February.

EPA vs. Ag: From his spot on the House Agriculture Committee, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas prodded Environmental Protection Agency Director Michael Regan on what Lucas said has been the agency’s record of ignoring U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists.

Specifically, Lucas asked about chlorpyrifos, a pesticide outlawed in most of Europe two decades ago and which the Biden administration banned following a court order.

“When USDA’s Office of Pest Management Policy provided your agency with evidence that certain uses could be retained to meet safety standards, EPA chose to ignore that evidence,” Lucas said.

“Can you explain, then, why the scientific expertise at the USDA has been sidelined on this issue and various others?”

Regan said the EPA concluded that it had no choice under the terms of the court decision but to ban chlorpyrifos and that if previous EPA administrations had done their jobs it might not have come to that.

“I respect the courts; I respect differences of opinion,” Lucas said. “But when the science is generated by people closer to the issue in the field and the use, I think we have to give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Lucas, the House Science, Space and Technology Committee chairman, said he hopes to have Regan before that body soon to continue the discussion.

Dots and dashes: Under questioning by Lankford, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas agreed that “our entire immigration system is broken; there is unanimity about that, … and it is our continuing hope that Congress will reform a broken system.” … Marisa Burleson has been added to 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern’s Washington staff in the new position of director of operations and member services, a role related to Hern’s chairmanship of the Republican Study Committee. … Lucas, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said he is concerned about the pace and scope of current Securities and Exchange Commission rulemaking. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole chided President Joe Biden for “passing the buck” after an administration report put most of the blame for the United States’ shambolic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan on others, including Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. … Brecheen said he held 28 in-person town hall meetings during his first 100 days in office. … Hern introduced the “Work Not Woke Act,” targeting diversity, equity and inclusion in federal policy, in conjunction with the Anti-Woke Caucus. … Brecheen blasted Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security for requesting $123 million for electric vehicles and charging stations while, according to Brecheen, failing to provide “proper” border security.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World