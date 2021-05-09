D.C. Digest: Mullin says COVID-related mental health issues should not be ignored

Cooped up: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin urged constituents not to ignore mental health problems arising from the pandemic — and took a little bit of a poke at some preventative measures.
“Across the country, kids were kept out of schools, businesses were closed, places of worship were shuttered, and communities were restricted from gathering, resulting in many feeling isolated and alone,” Mullin said in an email.
“While our nation is beginning to heal from the pandemic, it is impossible to know the toll that lockdowns and isolation have taken on mental health in America,” Mullin said. “Recent data from Rice University shows that state-imposed lockdowns and economic damage in places like California and New York have placed many Americans at a greater risk for mental and physical health issues.
“By shutting down large portions of the economy, many Americans experienced furloughs, layoffs, and general economic restriction,” Mullin continued. “Even though we are returning to normal life, the impact to one’s mental health is still there.”
Can’t lose: Mullin was among Republicans blaming President Joe Biden and the Democrats for a bump in fuel prices.
“Every time you go fill up, you’re feeling that in your pocket,” Mullin told The Hill.
But there is another side to higher gasoline prices.
In April, Oklahoma reported its largest one-month oil and gas tax receipts in more than a decade. Oil and gas stocks are trending higher since Feb. 1, and there are scattered reports of higher payments to royalty owners.
Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen James Lankford, R-Okla., joined Republicans calling for a federal investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reporting of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. … Oklahoma’s entire congressional delegation signed a letter urging the Army Corps of Engineers to “prioritize and commit robust funding to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.” … New Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa cited 4th District Congressman Tom Cole as a mentor and model of statesmanship. … Lankford observed National Prayer Day at the Stillwater Church of Christ. … Lankford was among lawmakers pressing President Joe Biden to fill the position of ambassador at large for international religious freedom.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World