D.C. Digest: Mullin says COVID-related mental health issues should not be ignored

Cooped up: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin urged constituents not to ignore mental health problems arising from the pandemic — and took a little bit of a poke at some preventative measures.

“Across the country, kids were kept out of schools, businesses were closed, places of worship were shuttered, and communities were restricted from gathering, resulting in many feeling isolated and alone,” Mullin said in an email.

“While our nation is beginning to heal from the pandemic, it is impossible to know the toll that lockdowns and isolation have taken on mental health in America,” Mullin said. “Recent data from Rice University shows that state-imposed lockdowns and economic damage in places like California and New York have placed many Americans at a greater risk for mental and physical health issues.

“By shutting down large portions of the economy, many Americans experienced furloughs, layoffs, and general economic restriction,” Mullin continued. “Even though we are returning to normal life, the impact to one’s mental health is still there.”

Can’t lose: Mullin was among Republicans blaming President Joe Biden and the Democrats for a bump in fuel prices.