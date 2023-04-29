'Cool your jets': U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin dismissed the idea that Chinese President Xi Jinping's telephone conversation last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might portend peace in eastern Europe.

"Don't kid yourself. There is going to be no peace," Mullin said on Fox Business. "There may be a short-term cease fire, but the Communist Party is never going to respect any kind of democracy.

"You have two Communist parties with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and China that are very good friends, and President Xi has already talked to Putin and said, 'Hey, let's cool your jets a little while. Let's give you Crimea, give you something else, give me time to show the world that I want peace, and when I go into Taiwan you can go back into Ukraine.'"

Asked if he has seen intelligence to that effect, Mullin said he had not but "why else would all this happen?"

While Putin belonged to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union until it dissolved in 1991, he is not a member of its Russian Federation successor nor of any other political party. He is, however, generally associated with his country's dominant political alliance, United Russia.

United Russia practices what it calls "Russian conservatism."

Next time: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, chairman of the House Rules Committee and a Republican conference insider, conceded that getting his fellow GOPers to go along with a debt limit increase that can actually pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden is likely to be more difficult than last week's vote on what amounted to a first draft.

But he also sounded optimistic.

“If a deal comes back as a negotiated settlement, there will be some people who will inevitably be disappointed,” Cole told The New York Times. “But I do think we’ll get something, and I’m comfortable the speaker will bring us back something that a majority of us can and will vote for.”

This time: Prior to Wednesday's vote on the Republican's debt limit and spending package, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern told The Hill: “It takes a lot of work when you have that slimmer majority. You have to manage the questions; you have to manage the expectations of members that may have a concern — how that’s gonna impact them back home or what they have an issue with personally.”

Space patrol: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Space, Science and Technology Committee, opened a NASA budget hearing with praise for the agency's accomplishments and scolding for its use of time and money.

"As impressive as the images and science produced by the James Webb Space Telescope might be, we cannot forget that it was billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule," Lucas said.

"Because of those massive cost and time overruns, the telescope came at the expense of many other worthy science missions.

"Because of these overflowing costs, NASA has been forced to make difficult choices in its science portfolio. It postponed a selected mission to Venus, indefinitely paused a flagship heliophysics mission, and delayed launch of an important asteroid detection spacecraft. If this trend continues, then NASA may have to make difficult decisions to postpone or cancel future missions. This is unacceptable, and we must do better," Lucas said.

Farm hands: Lucas co-sponsored a resolution to block new Biden administration rules that would result in higher pay for H-2A visa agricultural workers and more paperwork for their employers.

More than 250,000 H-2A visas were issued to temporary guest agriculture workers in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pay varies according to type of job and location, but the American Farm Bureau says the new rule that took effect on March 30 will increase labor costs 5.5% to 12.6%, with the biggest increases likely falling on smaller operations.

The rule also requires employers to track what the workers do and pay them accordingly. For instance, a vegetable picker who also drives fellow workers to the job in an employee-provided vehicle would have to be paid for at least part of his time as a chauffer — a higher hourly rate than a picker.

It's complicated: Several Republicans, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford and 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, got worked up over a Washington Times report that the Biden administration had raised the upfront costs of some home mortgages for borrowers with higher credit scorers to subsidize the risk on borrowers with poorer credit ratings.

"Biden and his executive agencies are attempting to bypass Congress and fundamentally change how our country operates," Bice told Fox News. "We should not punish individuals who have made sound financial decisions or have the government incentivize lowering credit scores."

But the Federal Housing Financing Agency, the independent regulator that sets the upfront fees for private mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, says the new fee structure is misunderstood and that the Biden administration was not involved in its development.

The fee schedule is complicated but is basically intended to help lower-income individuals and families buy homes. The fees are determined by a matrix that takes into consideration several elements, including credit score. All other factors being equal, those with better credit scores will pay less up front. Many will pay less than they would have previously.

But so will most borrowers at the lower end of the scale, and some in the middle will pay more. And that leads to the suspicion that one is subsidizing the other.

Dots and dashes: Hern, a former McDonald's franchisee, showed up at the Capitol last week with Ronald McDonald and Grimace. … Although still skeptical of the administration's handling of immigration, Lankford said it "seems to be taking seriously the proposals I have recommended for years." … Lankford took some flak for voting against legislation allowing VA benefits to cover medical marijuana, then tweeting: "When the conversation about how to serve our veterans after all they sacrificed is to give them marijuana — we have failed our veterans."

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World