Westward Ho: With Congress not in session, U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin spent most of the week getting to better know his new constituents in western Oklahoma.

The former 2nd District congressman, who grew up and lives practically within sight of Arkansas in eastern Oklahoma, traveled as far as Boise City near the western end of the Panhandle, as well as to Goodwell, Guymon, Beaver, Laverne, Shattuck, Woodward, Lawton and Altus.

“Representing the entire state is an honor and a privilege, and it’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” Mullin said in a press release. “Growing up in Westville, I know how important rural communities are to feed and fuel our state, and power our economy. That’s why I felt it was so important to begin my tour in the panhandle and hear directly from rural Oklahomans about their top concerns.”

Upside down: The northern long-eared bat has gotten Mullin’s goat.

Mullin is opposed to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to classify the creature as endangered. Mullin says that won’t help the bat but will be a headache for some humans.

“There is no reason to disproportionately increase regulatory burden and hinder economic development when this rule will not affect the primary cause of decline for the northern long-eared bat,” Mullin said in a press release.

The northern long-eared bat has been a rather common species across the eastern half of the U.S., including in eastern Oklahoma, until the last decade. That’s when a fungal disease called white nose syndrome began killing them off by the millions, such that the bats have disappeared entirely from some areas.

The fungus seems to grow in caves and mines where the bats hang out.

“We must stop this reclassification and ensure our state and other impacted states can continue efforts to protect this species without the heavy hand of the federal government getting in their way,” said Mullin.

Yikes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, one the House’s top-ranked Republicans, did not sound very optimistic about the thin Republican majority agreeing to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling.

“Most Republicans want to restrain spending at some level, and most of them realize that anything could happen,” Cole told The Hill. “But there’s gotta be a deal. And some of them would never vote for a debt limit increase, even if we gave them everything they wanted.”

If that last group numbers more than four, the debt ceiling can’t be raised without Democrat votes. The almost unanimous consensus is that failure to raise the limit would create an unprecedented financial panic.

Hard pill: U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi said they oppose a proposed Biden administration rule that would eliminate “moral exceptions” to contraceptive coverage for individuals with health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The rule contains a religious exemption, but Lankford and Hyde-Smith said that would not apply to secular nonprofit agencies that are opposed to contraception.

Dots and dashes: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and two Republican subcommittee chairmen asked NASA boss Bill Nelson why only 31% of his employees have returned to work in person. … The National Federation of Independent Businesses began running ads thanking 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern for opposing taxes. … The Brennan Center reported that employment by most federal agencies declined from 2012 to 2020, with the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture each losing more than 20% of their workforce, while Defense and Veterans Affairs each grew by more than 40%. … Former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was back in Washington recently to receive the R.A. “Bob” Hoover trophy, one of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s highest awards.

