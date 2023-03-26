Unhappy trails: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas said the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful initiative has prompted him to no longer support efforts to designate the old Chisholm and Western trails as National Historic Trails.

America the Beautiful is a loosely defined endeavor to include 30% of the nation’s land and water in various types of conservation programs by 2030, and part of global undertaking called 30 by 30.

About 12% of the United States is currently considered “protected,” and while the Biden administration says it would like to see more parks and outdoor recreation areas, the 30% mark would also include voluntary conservation measures by private land owners and local government projects.

Lucas said 30 by 30 has become one of the predominant topics at public forums in his district.

“These concerns raised during my town hall meetings, coupled with President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget which request for $25.5 million to develop a Conservation and Stewardship Atlas to enact 30 by 30, causes me great concern,” Lucas said in an email to constituents.

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford accused the Biden administration of circumventing Congress in its foreign trade negotiations and of redefining “made in America” to include rare minerals obtained through Japan and other countries. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice was one of 42 House members to make all 548 roll call votes last year. … U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin backed renewed federal funding for brain aneurysm research. … Mullin and Lankford chided the Bureau of Land Management after the agency said about 6,600 federal mineral leases are not being used, rather than than the 9,000 it said had been erroneously cited during the first two years of the Biden administration.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World