D.C. Digest: Lucas challenges limitations placed on energy companies to combat climate change

Dots and dashes: Lankford and other Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee raised concerns about what they say is a lack of U.S. focus on Indo-Pacific digital trade agreements, something the Biden administration says it wants but that the Republicans say haven't been aggressively pursued. ... Researchers from the University of Chicago and Stanford's Hoover Institution said in a paper published by the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science said they could find no statistical evidence to support the most common voter fraud claims from the 2020 presidential election, and that many of the claims are based on false information. All five of Oklahoma's U.S. representatives voted against certifying the results of that election, and several Oklahoma candidates for federal office are campaigning on claims of a fraudulent election. ... Lankford blasted China's continued oppression of its Muslim Uyghur (uh-WEE-ger) minority, saying "We cannot continue to allow China to get away with these horrible acts without accountability from the U.S. and the broader international community. No one is better at covering things up than the communist Chinese government."