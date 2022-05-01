D.C. Digest: Lankford's 'Federal Fumbles' report released

Annual checkup: U.S. Sen. James Lankford issued his annual “Federal Fumbles“ report on spending and the budget.

As usual, it points out what Lankford considers particularly egregious examples of waste and bad judgement, but this year’s edition is largely devoted to explaining the federal budget and areas of special concern, including the Medicare and Social Security trust funds.

“Federal Fumbles is a to-do list for me and my team, and it’s also a status update for Oklahomans who are concerned about waste, fraud and abuse of their tax dollars and what is being done to stop it,” Lankford says in an introduction. Among this year’s fumbles: $8.5 million for ape habitats in Africa and Indonesia, $2.3 million to renovate a public swimming pool in Rhode Island and $164,000 for rural roads in India.

MKARNS: Besides the usual political huffing and puffing, Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation was unusually preoccupied with the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

All seven members, plus two from Kansas and all six from Arkansas, signed a letter urging the Army Corps of Engineers and the Office of Management and Budget to “prioritize” improvements to the waterway.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, for whom MKARNS has been a priority during his 35 years in Congress, also met with Col. Scott Preston, the Tulsa District commander, and his staff.

“The future economic viability of the MKARNS is at risk as there is currently more than a $300 million backlog in critical maintenance along the entire 50-year-old system,” the letter reads in part. “This includes locks, dams and other important equipment that is deteriorating to dangerous conditions.

“The MKARNS is vital to the economies of Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as Kansas, which sends or receives 49 percent of the tonnage coming through Oklahoma ports. A critical failure on the system could result in it being shut down for months, and even a temporary shutdown could put future use of the system at risk.”

Blame game: Republicans, unsurprisingly, are eager to blame all bad economic news on President Joe Biden and the Democrats, but 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern was particularly harsh in his pronouncements after the government reported the economy shrank 1.4% in the last quarter.

“Either it’s incompetence or it’s intentional, with the goal of fundamentally reshaping our country from a capitalist one to a socialist one. I thank God that we have the opportunity in November to stop them before it’s too late,” Hern said.

Dots and Dashes: Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin launched an attack on Biden administration environmental rules that Mullin said unnecessarily delay public works projects. … Inhofe said he was “encouraged by what I’ve heard” after a closed-door briefing on the administration’s developing National Defense Strategy. … Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson attended a White House event honoring teachers of the year nationwide. … Lankford was among Republicans who were upset about the dismissal of a reported 1,700 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations.… Lankford was also among Republicans wanting to cancel federal contracts with Citibank after the financial company said it would pay for employee travel for abortions. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said last quarter’s poor economic numbers show President Biden and Democrats “are moving our nation even closer to recession.”

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.