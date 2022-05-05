D.C. Digest: Lankford wins vote on Iran negotiations

Iran and China: U.S. Sen. James Lankford tried to impose conditions blocking Iranian oil sales to China on any negotiations the Biden administration has with Iran about its nuclear program.

Lankford succeeded in passing a bipartisan motion to instruct Senate conferees on the so-called "China bill" to insist that any compromise with the House include provisions addressing that country's purchase of black market Iranian oil and other issues related to Iran.

"The procurement spike by China’s directly correlated with the spike in terrorist activities by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East," Lankford said. "Iran is laundering these petroleum products and illicitly transferring the oil at sea to Iranian tankers in foreign-flagged vessels. Three-quarters of this oil is ultimately exported to China which purchased 310 million barrels of oil from Iran last year. All this is happening while China is actually negotiating directly with Iran on our behalf."

The administration wants to coax Iran back into an international nuclear agreement terminated by President Donald Trump. There is considerable disagreement about whether that agreement was good or bad, on balance, but there is general agreement that Iran's nuclear program has accelerated since the U.S. dropped out.

The motion to instruct forbids the administration from taking the Islamic Revolutionary Guard off the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

WRDA: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe helped vote his last Water Resources and Development Act out of committee last week.

As the senior member and former chairman of the Environment and Public Work Committee, Inhofe has shepherded more than his share of WRDAs. These are basic water infrastructure authorizations that, over the years, have helped keep the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System operating, pushed along improvements to the Tulsa County levee system and benefited untold small-town water systems.

WRDA isn't sexy and doesn't headline cable news, but it's the sort of bread-and-butter legislative work that seems to have most interested Inhofe, who has served notice that he is retiring in January at the end of the current Congress.

The lengthy press release he issued last week rhapsodizes about water-supply contracts for Bartlesville and Copan, improvements to the Tulsa levees and the deepening of the MKARNS.

“This strong bipartisan bill includes a number of important provisions that will benefit Oklahoma and empower economic growth for decades to come," Inhofe said.

(Dis)information please: Lankford was among those demanding to know what the heck the Department of Homeland Security's "Disinformation Governance Board" is or does.

"We don’t have a definition of what it is," Lankford told DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis during a hearing. "We don’t have boundaries of what it does. … Why should we not have suspicions on this?"

According to Politico, the unit was organized in recent months mainly to better coordinate and monitor internal policy.

“The irony is that this board is really kind of boring,” Politico quoted an unidentified DHS official as saying. “It was designed to protect against the very thing that we’re being accused of doing — that is, it was designed to protect the free speech, privacy, civil rights and civil liberties of all Americans.”

Not surprisingly, members of Congress — and especially Republicans, want something more concrete. And it doesn't help that the administration hired Nina Jankowicz, an authority on disinformation but also something of an internet troll herself, as the board's executive director.

“They only have themselves to blame,” Ben Wizner, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, told Politico. “They announced something with a creepy name and provided no information about the scope or authorities of the board.”

It is perhaps worth noting that Lankford and other members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation have done little to counter false claims about the 2020 presidential election and in some cases have repeated them.

Bottom lines: Following last week's U.S. Supreme Court leak, Huffpost quoted Lankford as saying he favors a national abortion ban (although he thinks it unlikely), but on Newsmaxx he seemed to say abortion is a matter for the individual states to decide. … Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin says he wants to outlaw future mask mandates on airlines and refund fines and other financial penalties imposed on passengers who refused to wear them as ordered during the COVID-19 outbreak. … Inhofe said the Pentagon isn't sufficiently factoring inflation into its budgetary cost estimates, while at the same time he lamented the acquisition pace for new military aircraft and materiel. … Mullin and Democrat Tom O'Halleran filed legislation to require on-dose identifiers on controlled substances for authenticity and tracking purposes. … Mullin complained to John Kerry, the administration's special envoy on climate, for saying the natural gas industry has to be "put on notice" to find a way to capture carbon emissions or face being left behind by new technology. … Is the U.S. building a warrior class? Testimony elicited by Inhofe during a Senate Armed Services Committee indicated that 83% of those entering the Army come from military families. … Lankford wants to remove the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid and Medicare ban on physician-owned hospitals.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

