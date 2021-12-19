D.C. Digest: Lankford wants Nigeria sanctioned for threats to religious freedom

Dots and dashes: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin is reportedly a co-sponsor of a national "stand your ground" bill. ... Lankford is still worried about the Biden administration agreeing to settlements in cases brought by illegal immigrants separated from their families by U.S. officials. ... U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he achieved a top priority by getting a provision that would have required women to register for the draft excised from the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act. Although young men are still required to register for the draft, no one has actually been conscripted since 1972. ... Inhofe and Lankford said federal regulars should give financial institutions more "flexibility" in dealing with farmers and ranchers. ... Lankford again complained about the Department of Human Services decision to withdraw religious exemptions that allowed faith-based child placement providers to refuse adoptions and foster care placements with LGBTQ applicants.