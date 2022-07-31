D.C. Digest: Lankford wants closer look at defense contractor

Two masters? Lankford was among three senators pressing for additional information about McKinsey & Co., a U.S.-based consulting firm that does extensive business with Chinese government-owned or controlled businesses while maintaining $300 million worth of U.S. Defense Department contracts.
“McKinsey’s work on behalf of Chinese SOEs, and other firms, is tantamount to work on behalf of the CCP and could lead to direct or indirect support for the CCP’s armed wing, the People’s Liberation Army,” the lawmakers wrote to McKinsey.
“These previously undisclosed relationships between McKinsey & Company and the CCP, the Chinese government, and CCP-related entities, raise serious questions as to whether McKinsey can be trusted to continue working on behalf of the United States government,” they said.
House calls: Telehealth legislation passed by the House included provisions from Rep. Kevin Hern that make access to mental health and substance abuse services permanent.
Dots and dashes: The Water Resources Development Act, which includes provisions related to rebuilding area Arkansas River levees and deepening the McClellen-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, passed the Senate 92-2. … While leading an America First Summit panel discussion on immigration, U.S. Sen. James Lankford criticized major television networks for not giving the issue more attention. … Sen. Jim Inhofe was among Republicans asking the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Human services to investigate the administration’s $10 billion COVID-19 public education campaign. … The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia dismissed a 4-year-old lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s fly ash disposal regulations. ... Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin panned cancelling student loans, saying only 12% are held by low-income households, and that “farmers and ranchers, small business owners, and teachers in Oklahoma (should not be) paying the debts of Ivy League lawyers and doctors.” … Lankford was among the Republicans complaining that the administration is not cooperating with Argentinian officials investigating suspected Iranian gun-runners and spies apprehended in the South American country last month.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
