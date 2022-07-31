D.C. Digest: Lankford wants closer look at defense contractor

Dots and dashes: The Water Resources Development Act, which includes provisions related to rebuilding area Arkansas River levees and deepening the McClellen-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, passed the Senate 92-2. … While leading an America First Summit panel discussion on immigration, U.S. Sen. James Lankford criticized major television networks for not giving the issue more attention. … Sen. Jim Inhofe was among Republicans asking the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Human services to investigate the administration’s $10 billion COVID-19 public education campaign. … The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia dismissed a 4-year-old lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s fly ash disposal regulations. ... Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin panned cancelling student loans, saying only 12% are held by low-income households, and that “farmers and ranchers, small business owners, and teachers in Oklahoma (should not be) paying the debts of Ivy League lawyers and doctors.” … Lankford was among the Republicans complaining that the administration is not cooperating with Argentinian officials investigating suspected Iranian gun-runners and spies apprehended in the South American country last month.