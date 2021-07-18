D.C. Digest: Lankford slams Biden immigration policy

ICE’d in: U.S. Sen. James Lankford complained to the Biden administration’s nominee to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ed Gonzalez, that deportations of illegal immigrants hit a record low in May.
In particular, Lankford claimed ICE agents have been told to only apprehend criminal aliens.
Gonzalez, a former Harris County, Texas, sheriff, said those elements should be given a higher priority, but that didn’t mean others should be excluded.
“Any agency that has limited resources, man power, and other considerations, I think it’s appropriate to have priorities,” Gonzalez said. “I think we could always assess if those are effective. It doesn’t preclude any of the others from being potentially up for enforcement removal, but again I think that I would trust that our personnel on the field could make those judgment decisions.”
“The ICE agents that we interact with say that they’re the ones being handcuffed, not able to actually do law enforcement,” Lankford replied. “Or they’re being told by regional leadership, ‘No, that doesn’t meet the standard.’ ... They’re requesting to be able to go and actually interdict, and they’re being told, no, they cannot do that.”
Earlier in the week, Lankford said not finishing the southern border wall started by the Trump administration has cost $1 billion.
“They don’t have a plan and they don’t care,” Lankford said.
Last month, the administration said it is shifting $2 billion set aside for the wall by the Trump to the Defense Department.
Guns, ships and planes: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued his somewhat lonely plea to spend more on military hardware, telling his Senate colleagues the United States is rapidly losing ground to China.
“Defense spending compared to our GDP is half what it was in the Cold War, and we live in a much more dangerous world now,” Inhofe said.
“We’ve been told that the Pentagon must make ‘hard choices,’ as if ‘hard choices’ are a substitute for strategy-based budgeting. We’re not making hard choices. We’re making bad, short-sighted choices,” he said.
Dots and dashes: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas and Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice are seeking an abandoned oil and gas well research and development program within the Department of Energy. ... Lankford was among Senate Energy Committee Republicans asking the administration to withdraw the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern panned Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin got into a disagreement with the head of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission about whether the NRC is causing nuclear power plants to shutter because of overregulation. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole’s attempt to reinstate language banning the use of public money for abortions failed in committee.