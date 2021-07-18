D.C. Digest: Lankford slams Biden immigration policy

ICE’d in: U.S. Sen. James Lankford complained to the Biden administration’s nominee to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ed Gonzalez, that deportations of illegal immigrants hit a record low in May.

In particular, Lankford claimed ICE agents have been told to only apprehend criminal aliens.

Gonzalez, a former Harris County, Texas, sheriff, said those elements should be given a higher priority, but that didn’t mean others should be excluded.

“Any agency that has limited resources, man power, and other considerations, I think it’s appropriate to have priorities,” Gonzalez said. “I think we could always assess if those are effective. It doesn’t preclude any of the others from being potentially up for enforcement removal, but again I think that I would trust that our personnel on the field could make those judgment decisions.”

“The ICE agents that we interact with say that they’re the ones being handcuffed, not able to actually do law enforcement,” Lankford replied. “Or they’re being told by regional leadership, ‘No, that doesn’t meet the standard.’ ... They’re requesting to be able to go and actually interdict, and they’re being told, no, they cannot do that.”