D.C. Digest: Lankford says $3.5 trillion social spending measure will destroy work ethic

Big money: U.S. Sen. James Lankford argued on the Senate floor that Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending bill will increase long-term poverty, not reduce it.

"We have a philosophical difference," Lankford said. "How do we help people in poverty? I believe we help people in poverty by clearing out (obstacles to) every opportunity and making straight-level paths, setting that in front of individuals and saying, ‘You're an American. Go after the American dream. Apply the American work ethic. Try. Graduate high school. Get a job. Get married. Stay engaged. Bless your children. I believe that's the best way to be able to help our nation.’"

On Newsmax, Lankford said, "It's going to absolutely destroy the American work ethic and have generational poverty traps that they're putting in. It's not just how big it is. It's also how bad it is."

Far Horizon: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe bristled at reports that the Biden administration is contemplating an arrangement with Russia to fly "over the horizon" drone intelligence missions out of that country's bases in Central Asia.