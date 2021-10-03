D.C. Digest: Lankford says $3.5 trillion social spending measure will destroy work ethic

Big money: U.S. Sen. James Lankford argued on the Senate floor that Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending bill will increase long-term poverty, not reduce it.
"We have a philosophical difference," Lankford said. "How do we help people in poverty? I believe we help people in poverty by clearing out (obstacles to) every opportunity and making straight-level paths, setting that in front of individuals and saying, ‘You're an American. Go after the American dream. Apply the American work ethic. Try. Graduate high school. Get a job. Get married. Stay engaged. Bless your children. I believe that's the best way to be able to help our nation.’"
On Newsmax, Lankford said, "It's going to absolutely destroy the American work ethic and have generational poverty traps that they're putting in. It's not just how big it is. It's also how bad it is."
Far Horizon: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe bristled at reports that the Biden administration is contemplating an arrangement with Russia to fly "over the horizon" drone intelligence missions out of that country's bases in Central Asia.
“Inviting Russia into discussions will not further vital U.S. counterterrorism goals, nor is it the path to the ‘stable and predictable’ relationship with Russia the Biden Administration claims it wants,” Inhofe and Idaho's James Risch, ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken early last week.
Inhofe later raised the issue while questioning Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested the possibility but did not offer much more information.
The Biden administration says it will be able to monitor Afghanistan with drones and other methods despite no longer having much in the way of human assets inside the country.
Continued: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole was the only member of the state's delegation to vote for last week's continuing resolution, which allowed the federal government to remain fully functional into December.
“While a continuing resolution is never ideal, a government shutdown is a far worse alternative," Cole said. "Indeed, keeping the government open and operating is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of Congress.”
Bats R, throws R: First District Congressman Kevin Hern was Oklahoma's only participant in last week's congressional baseball game, won 13-12 by the Republicans to break a three-year losing streak. Hern popped out in his only at-bat.
Dots and dashes: Lankford filed legislation to repeal the mask mandate imposed by President Joe Biden's executive order. … Inhofe praised the Senate confirmation of career diplomat Molly Phee as assistant secretary of state for African affairs but vehemently opposed that of Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management. … Lankford continued his opposition to an administration proposal to require more reporting on customer accounts by financial institutions. … The Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and the Tulsa Regional Chamber made their annual fly-ins to Washington. … Lankford joined a bipartisan appeal to Biden to pressure Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over his treatment of political, ethnic and religious minorities.