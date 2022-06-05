D.C. Digest: Lankford, Republicans probe NIH-drug maker connections

Royalty payments: U.S. Sen. James Lankford and other Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee have asked the National Institutes of Health for records on royalty payments to NIH personnel.

The request comes in the wake of COVID-19 concerns and conspiracy theories about possible financial ties between government scientists and drug makers.

“We believe that the American taxpayer deserves to know the degree to which government doctors and researchers have a financial interest in drugs and products they support, and whether any relationship exists between federal grants awarded by NIH and royalty payments received by NIH personnel,” the Republican lawmakers wrote to NIH Acting Director Lawrence Tabak.

A request for the information from Open the Books, a nonprofit connected with the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, was only partially fulfilled.

In their letter, Lankford and the others say, “A 2020 study conducted by the Government Accountability Office showed that, in total, 93 NIH patents contributed to 34 FDA-approved prescription drugs, generating roughly $2 billion in royalty payments to the agency between 1991-2019.”

Gassers: Look for 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, to be active in the panel’s Wednesday hearing on methane emissions from oil and gas production. The matter is of particular interest to Oklahomans because of the large number of small-producing “stripper” wells in the state that tend to be older and more likely to leak.

Scientists say methane is a less-common but more-potent greenhouse gas, although some see the push against it as more contrived than justified.

Small producers are exempt from most emission regulations, but the Environmental Protection Agency is considering changes urged by environmental groups.

Dots and dashes: Congress did not meet last week. … U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe told Bloomberg the military’s difficulty finding new recruits is “approaching a crisis level.” … Much to the chagrin of Oklahoma refineries, the Biden administration rejected all Renewal Fuel Standard waivers, meaning they will have to meet the higher 2022 requirements. … Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin told Biden in a letter that the president is to blame for reliance on Chinese rare earth minerals. … The USS Oklahoma City, a Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine launched in 1985, was decommissioned.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

