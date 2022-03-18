D.C. Digest: Lankford, other Republicans continue to blast Biden border chief

Border patrols: U.S. Sen. James Lankford and several other Republicans continued their attacks on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration's immigration policies, and in particular their handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Among the Republicans' latest salvo is a list of 16 people they say are illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes in the U.S. during the Biden administration. It is unclear from a letter to Mayorkas when or how the 16 people originally entered the U.S.

The letter alleges that illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes have been released from jail into the U.S. rather than deported.

"Although the guidance you issued is allegedly targeted at enforcement actions against the most dangerous illegal aliens in our country, it is clear that the agencies under your purview lack the capacity to identify security risks because of the sheer volume of illegal crossings that your policies have encouraged," the letter states.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that the overall number deportations was sharply lower in 2021 but that the arrests of illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes more than doubled. It said the Biden administration attributed that to emphasizing "quality over quantity."

The newspaper said a COVID-related policy that does not count as "deportations" immigrants who are immediately returned to their country of origin may also be a factor in the lower deportation total.

Cautionary tale: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin shared some of his teenage son Jim's story in an email commentary on traumatic brain injury.

Jim Mullin, then 15, suffered a serious brain injury two years ago during a high school wrestling match. He has since undergone extensive treatment and rehabilitation that perhaps would not have been available to all Americans.

"Jim went from being an elite athlete at a high school learning level to a third-grade learning level, losing most of his motor skills, and suffering severe short-term memory loss," Mullin wrote.

"By the grace of God, we were the lucky ones," Mullin said. "Not all stories of traumatic brain injuries end like Jim’s. While he is not wrestling anymore, he is living a full and productive life. His motto throughout treatment was, “I learned it once, so I can learn it again.” My wife and I could not be more proud of his hard work."

Mullin noted that teens are among those most at risk for brain and spinal cord injuries.

"To the families who are currently walking this road, please know you are not alone," he said. "As a parent, there is nothing worse than seeing your child hurt and not being able to do anything about it. Whether it’s finding the right doctor, addressing holes in treatment, or simply being heard — your voice matters."

Election costs: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole filed legislation to ban the sort of private grants that allowed election boards in Oklahoma and nationwide able to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 election cycle.

Cole and other Republicans referred to the grants as a "private takeover" of elections to further "political agendas."

The grants were largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife through the independent Center for Technology and Civic Life. Republicans claim that the grants mainly helped Democratic areas, but according to news reports every applicant received a grant.

According to an Oklahoma lawmaker, more than 40 of the state's county elections boards — all controlled by Republicans — received them.

Still, few have argued against the assertion of Cole and others that just the appearance of outside groups paying election expenses creates distrust.

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe returned to Washington after several weeks in COVID-19 quarantine. He promptly called for a greater U.S. military presence in Somalia, where an al-Qaida affiliate called al-Shabaab is creating considerable turmoil. … Lankford was one of those pressing the Biden administration to let Poland send some MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice got behind a bill that would direct frozen Russian assets in the U.S. to rebuilding Ukraine. … Bice was appointed to the 12-member National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology. … Representatives of Oklahoma's community health centers, including Morton's Susan Savage and Jim McCarthy of Community Health Connection, held a video conference with Lankford.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.