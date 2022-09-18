D.C. Digest: Lankford opposes changes to federal charter school grants

Charter changes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford and a raft of other Republicans are upset about new Biden administration rules for federal grants to charter schools.

The changes include requiring new applicants to submit a needs assessment demonstrating the school will meet a need and to collaborate with public school districts on such things as transportation and professional development.

The measures would also limit charter schools’ relationships with third-party management companies.

How the regulations might affect Oklahoma charters is unclear; unlike many states, Oklahoma’s charter schools are part of the public school system.

Proponents say a high percentage of schools awarded grants under the $440 million Charter School Program never open or close soon after, and that the changes in the regulations will save money by weeding out charter schools likely to fail.

Opponents say the changes are a thinly disguised attempt to limit school choice.

“The left wants parents out of the process of choosing what’s best for their kids’ education and instead wants Washington, D.C., bureaucrats and teachers’ unions to make those choices,” Lankford said in a news release. “Biden’s Department of Education continues to make burdensome rules and use intimidation tactics to remove and restrict choices for parents.”

To arms: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe did not waste the opportunity to rattle a few sabers — and some missiles and space gadgets, too — during Senate Armed Services Committee meetings last week.

“There’s a lot China and Russia are doing in space we can’t talk about today, but even what we can talk about publicly is very concerning,” Inhofe said during a confirmation hearing for Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, who is up for Chief of Space Operations. “For years, we kept noting that everything our military does relies on space. But we never really acted like it. Worse yet, space is no longer simply an enabler for other functions.”

At another hearing, Inhofe called on the U.S. to “to accelerate the work to right-size our forces” — and he clearly did not mean “right-size” as a euphemism for cutbacks and layoffs.

“We all know how critical it is that we rebuild our nation’s nuclear deterrent,” Inhofe told Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

TMI: Lankford lit into some high tech execs about what he said is their tendency to provide too much of some kinds of information and harvesting too much of other kinds.

In particular, Lankford said YouTube has left up a video showing the best places to sneak into the U.S. illegally but taken down clips from CPAC, a conservative conference where YouTube said false claims about the 2020 presidential election were spread.

He also said Facebook carries ads for “human smugglers” in Central America and that illegal fentanyl is sold through Snapchat and other solid media platforms.

“I don’t understand why the platforms look at illegally crossing the border as, ‘we’re going to look the other way,’ when your user agreements say, ‘We don’t promote illegal activity’ ... except for this one,” Lankford said.

Thanks, Jim: The government of Rwanda hosted a breakfast at the U.S. Capitol in honor of Inhofe, who devoted considerable time during his 35-year congressional career traveling through Africa.

“We have watched you invest in learning about and understanding Rwanda and other African countries. We have also watched you educate your peers on the importance of Africa and countries like Rwanda as worthy global allies,” Rwandan President Kagame said in a written message.

Dots and dashes: Lankford won unanimous committee support for legislation that would allow small “emergency” withdrawals without penalty from tax-deferred retirement accounts. … Senate Republicans resurrected Inhofe’s legislation barring the federal government from regulating hydraulic fracturing and allowing states to determine how to develop oil and gas on federal land within their borders. … Lankford signed onto legislation to codify the administration’s pledge not to use $80 billion earmarked for the Internal Revenue Service to audit those with incomes of less than $400,000. … First District Congressman Kevin Hern said “sky-high prices for shelter, food and fuel are here to stay” after the year-over-year inflation rate remained well above 8% in July. … Asked by Axios about Sen. Lindsay Graham’s national abortion ban bill, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole sounded less than enthusiastic when he replied, “I’d (rather) be talking about inflation.” … Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin said the nation’s power grid cannot support Democrats’ “rush to green” … Inhofe and Lankford got involved in a Republican push to end a Washington, D.C., COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school students 12-15 years old. … Lankford also wants to end a federally mandated mask mandate for Head Start programs. … Mullin was among House members pressing the administration to follow through on legislation that would allow medical professionals access to patient records, including opioid use histories. … Lankford spoke at the Family Research Council’s Pray, Vote, Stand for Life event. … Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt participated in a panel discussion at the White House.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World