D.C. Digest: Lankford lauds move to rein in Medicare prescription costs

Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined other members of the House Ways and Means Committee in objecting to administration efforts to include the U.S. in a global tax agreement intended to reduce or eliminate “off-shoring” of corporate profits to avoid taxes. … Lankford again failed to get his bill “to protect health care providers, including health insurance plans from government discrimination if they decline to participate in abortions” to the Senate floor. … The Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association visited the state’s congressional delegation in Washington last week. … Politico reported that 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas was among about two dozen members of Congress consulted by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the nation’s computer chip shortage. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole resumed his attack on Democrats trying to drop the Hyde Amendment, a provision that prevents using tax money to pay for abortions. … Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin called on the Biden administration to hire more meat inspectors. … Lankford and several other Republicans moved to force the District of Columbia to repeal a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice’s bill addressing abandoned oil and gas wells advanced from committee. … Former NASA administrator and 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine endorsed Virginia congressional candidate John Henley, a Republican with an aerospace background.