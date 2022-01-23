D.C. Digest: Lankford lauds move to rein in Medicare prescription costs

Rx Rx: U.S. Sen. James Lankford doesn’t agree with the Biden administration on much, but last week the two were on the same page for prescription drug reform.
Lankford praised Biden’s Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ decision — and took some credit for it himself /jhun— to go forward with a rule change that he said could save Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage policyholders more than $20 billion over 10 years, once it goes into effect in 2023.
The rule is complicated, but it essentially stops prescription benefit managers from clawing back payments to pharmacies through what are known as direct and indirect remuneration fees without passing them along in the form of lower costs to patients.
Independent pharmacists say the fees are being assessed arbitrarily in an effort to squeeze them out of the market.
“This is a big deal for our small and family-owned pharmacies, especially in rural areas of the state, that face constant uncertainty in how much they have to charge for drugs to keep their doors open,” Lankford said.
CMS actually began considering the move in 2018, during the Trump administration, and Lankford filed legislation in an attempt to force the issue last spring.
Meanwhile, back in Oklahoma, Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said his office reached an agreement with CVS Caremark, a prescription benefit manager affiliated with CVS drug stores, to pay $4.8 million in restitution and fines for fees charged in violation of state law. The settlement is contingent upon the outcome of a pending federal lawsuit.
Ukraine: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said the Biden administration ought to be sending more military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to discourage the Russian invasion that many on both sides of the Atlantic fear is imminent.
“The best way the United States can support our friends in Ukraine is to quickly deliver additional aid and bolster Ukraine’s defenses,” Inhofe said in a midweek press conference.
President Joe Biden said last week that he believes the invasion is likely, but other experts say it is more likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s massive troop buildup on the Ukrainian is a bluff. In any event, the administration has been hesitant to make any moves that could be turned into a pretext for Russian military action.
“Deterrence is critical because we know that Russia won’t stop with Ukraine,” said Inhofe. “And when I was in Romania, last summer, they made that very clear. ‘They may be talking about Ukraine right now, but I’m next.’ And I think most of the others agree with that.”
Olympic-size detour: With the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics only two weeks away, Lankford and Florida Sen. Mario Rubio introduced a resolution calling for the games to be relocated.
“Our athletes have trained, worked and dedicated their lives to representing our nation,” said Lankford. “American Olympic athletes should not be punished or put in harm’s way while competing in this historic event. I’m calling on the Olympic Committee to relocate the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games to another host country.”
That, of course, is not going to happen at this late date. Lankford and Rubio undoubtedly know that, but it gives them another chance to rail against the Chinese government, its actions in general, and some of the conditions it has placed on visitors to the Olympics, including the requirement that all those attending download a specific application to their cellphones.
“What’s more embarrassing is that we’re allowing the Chinese Communist Party to profit off of the games when it is responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity,” said Lankford.
Mack moves: State CareerTech Director Marcie Mack resigned Friday to take a job with Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor, months after a murky attempt to force her out failed.
Officials said Mack, who had been CareerTech director since 2015, will be involved in workforce training, development and recruitment at Mid-America.
Mid-America Chief Executive Officer Dave Stewart said the tenants will need many more workers in the coming years.
“Dr. Mack’s connections to technical training and higher education institutions, both in Oklahoma and national systems, will be valuable as we broaden our workforce recruitment strategy,” he said.
Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined other members of the House Ways and Means Committee in objecting to administration efforts to include the U.S. in a global tax agreement intended to reduce or eliminate “off-shoring” of corporate profits to avoid taxes. … Lankford again failed to get his bill “to protect health care providers, including health insurance plans from government discrimination if they decline to participate in abortions” to the Senate floor. … The Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association visited the state’s congressional delegation in Washington last week. … Politico reported that 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas was among about two dozen members of Congress consulted by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the nation’s computer chip shortage. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole resumed his attack on Democrats trying to drop the Hyde Amendment, a provision that prevents using tax money to pay for abortions. … Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin called on the Biden administration to hire more meat inspectors. … Lankford and several other Republicans moved to force the District of Columbia to repeal a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice’s bill addressing abandoned oil and gas wells advanced from committee. … Former NASA administrator and 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine endorsed Virginia congressional candidate John Henley, a Republican with an aerospace background.