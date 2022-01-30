D.C. Digest: Lankford, Inhofe inject themselves into Finnish free speech case

Tech-nicalities: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science Committee, was among GOPers dowsing a Democrat-led tech bill in cold water.

“Now that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has finally decided to act, she has done so with no regard for all of this bipartisan work,” Lucas said. “Instead of focusing on strong consensus policies, she’s filled her package with poison pills with no bipartisan support.”

The "poison pills" to which Lucas referred likely include climate change provisions generally opposed by Republicans.

The bulky proposal, with a summary alone running more than 100 pages, does include some things such as money to address supply chain and labor shortage issues and competitive disadvantages with China.

Unwoke: Lankford took a swipe at what he called "'woke' ideology" while praising School Choice Week.

“As Oklahoma parents and parents around the nation continue to stand against ‘woke’ ideology being forced on their kids, school choice is even more important for increasing options and competition for schools to do their very best for our kids,” Lankford said.