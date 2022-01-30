D.C. Digest: Lankford, Inhofe inject themselves into Finnish free speech case

Finnish lines: U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe have taken up the cause of a member of Finland's parliament whose LGBTQ commentary has brought her into conflict with that country's hate speech law.
Inhofe and Lankford were among several Republican senators protesting to U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain that the prosecution of Paivi Rasanen, a former interior minister and current Christian Democrat MP, amounts to religious persecution.
In a letter, the senators said Rasanen's statements "reflect a conception of marriage and sexuality that is upheld not just by hundreds of millions of Christians, but also by many Muslims and Jews worldwide. We are greatly concerned that the use of Finnish law … could open the door for prosecution of other devout Christians, Muslims, Jews and adherents of other faiths for publicly stating their religious beliefs that may conflict with secular trends."
Rasanen describes same-gender attraction as a "psychosexual developmental disorder" and "dysfunctional." She criticized the Finnish Lutheran Church for participating in gay pride activities, saying that by doing so, the church was "elevating shame and sin to a subject of pride."
Rasanen and Bishop Juhana Pohjola, who published Rasanen's remarks on a website, were charged with inciting "contempt, intolerance and even hatred" against gays.
Tech-nicalities: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science Committee, was among GOPers dowsing a Democrat-led tech bill in cold water.
“Now that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has finally decided to act, she has done so with no regard for all of this bipartisan work,” Lucas said. “Instead of focusing on strong consensus policies, she’s filled her package with poison pills with no bipartisan support.”
The "poison pills" to which Lucas referred likely include climate change provisions generally opposed by Republicans.
The bulky proposal, with a summary alone running more than 100 pages, does include some things such as money to address supply chain and labor shortage issues and competitive disadvantages with China.
Unwoke: Lankford took a swipe at what he called "'woke' ideology" while praising School Choice Week.
“As Oklahoma parents and parents around the nation continue to stand against ‘woke’ ideology being forced on their kids, school choice is even more important for increasing options and competition for schools to do their very best for our kids,” Lankford said.
"Woke" and "school choice" both have broad interpretations, but the former originally referred to an awareness of racism and inequality. School choice has connections to the school voucher and charter school movements but can refer to anything that makes moving a student between schools easier.
Dots and dashes: Congress did not meet last week. … Lankford is upset that the Defense Department has granted only two of nearly 20,000 requests for religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations. … Commenting on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, Lankford said justices "should not push an agenda."
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
