D.C. Digest: Lankford, Inhofe don't let disagreements get in the way of confirmation votes

You're approved: U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford may not agree with President Joe Biden's energy and environmental policies, but they have gone along with some of his first cabinet picks to come up for confirmation.

Both voted to confirm Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense and to approve a waiver necessary from him, as a recently retired Army officer, to hold the position.

They also voted to confirm Avril Haines as secretary of national intelligence.

Lankford and Inhofe are also members of committees that advanced the nominations of Austin and prospective Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin to the full Senate.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that the world today is getting even more dangerous, in large part because of the malign influence of China and Russia," Inhofe said after Friday morning's vote on Austin. "Today’s vote ... sends a strong signal to all Americans, to our allies and partners, and, most significantly, to our potential adversaries, that Congress is committed to strengthening national security.”