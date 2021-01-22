D.C. Digest: Lankford, Inhofe don't let disagreements get in the way of confirmation votes

You're approved: U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford may not agree with President Joe Biden's energy and environmental policies, but they have gone along with some of his first cabinet picks to come up for confirmation.
Both voted to confirm Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense and to approve a waiver necessary from him, as a recently retired Army officer, to hold the position.
They also voted to confirm Avril Haines as secretary of national intelligence.
Lankford and Inhofe are also members of committees that advanced the nominations of Austin and prospective Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin to the full Senate.
“It’s an unfortunate reality that the world today is getting even more dangerous, in large part because of the malign influence of China and Russia," Inhofe said after Friday morning's vote on Austin. "Today’s vote ... sends a strong signal to all Americans, to our allies and partners, and, most significantly, to our potential adversaries, that Congress is committed to strengthening national security.”
“It is vital that our nation has in place a Senate-confirmed director of national intelligence to provide leadership for our intelligence agencies," Lankford said, referring to Haines. "The intel community must be proactive in detecting Chinese, North Korean, Russian, and Iranian aggression.”
In the House, Representatives Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole and Frank Lucas voted to approve Austin's waiver, Markwayne Mullin voted against it and Kevin Hern did not vote.
New Hire: Hern named Dominique Yelinski, formerly a staffer for the House Ways and Means Committee, to lead his legislative team in Washington.
Most recently, Yelinski was an aide to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
No Wallflower: Lankford objected to Biden's decision to stop building former President Donald Trump's border wall.
"Halting construction of the physical barrier at the southern border sends a dangerous message to the cartels in Mexico and the ‘coyote’ human smugglers," Lankford said.
"Securing our southern border is vital to our national security and safety," he said.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe voiced outrage that service members guarding the Capitol and surrounding office buildings had been ordered outside and told to take their breaks in a parking garage.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World