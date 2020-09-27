D.C. Digest: Lankford, Inhofe among sponsors for bill to stop all Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood

States would be authorized to exclude abortion from all Medicaid payments under legislation proposed last week by a group of Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.
The bill, called the Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, specifically targets Planned Parenthood, which according to a press release received $1.2 billion a year for non-abortion Medicaid services.
“Abortion isn’t healthcare and taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to support the largest abortion-providers in the country under the guise of women’s healthcare,” said Lankford. “This bill allows states to ensure that tax dollars support the thousands of (other) health care providers without the worry that tax dollars will also contribute to abortion services at organizations like Planned Parenthood.”
First District Congressman Kevin Hern is a House sponsor of the bill.
What about ...: Lankford said Democrats were “hypocritical” for complaining about President Donald Trump refusing to say whether he would agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses this year’s election because they sued over the outcome of the 2000 contest.
That election involved an open seat that was decide by a few hundred contested votes in Florida. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately issued a split decision that resulted in victory for Republican George W. Bush.
Because neither Bush nor Democrat Al Gore was the incumbent president, there was no discussion of anyone refusing to leave the White House.
Bills aim to protect indigenous women: Two bills dealing with murdered and missing indigenous women, including the first legislation ever sponsored by four enrolled members of American Indian tribes, passed the U.S. House of Representatives and were sent to the president last week.
Among the Not Invisible Act sponsors were Oklahoma Congressmen Markwayne Mullin (Cherokee) and Tom Cole (Chickasaw).
The Not Invisible Act and a bill known as Savanna’s Act will require the federal government to put more resources into preventing, investigating and prosecuting violent crimes against indigenous women.
“The silent crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women is wreaking havoc on our families and our communities,” said Mullin. “Our priority must be to protect native women and children and all parties have to work together to end this epidemic of violence.”
Winded: Lankford was among those introducing legislation to put a final nail in the coffin of the federal tax credit for wind energy production.
The 1.5-cent per kilowatt hour credit is already set to expire at the end of the year, but Lankford’s bill would remove it entirely from the federal code. That will make it harder to revive, as it was last year.
Lankford and his co-authors, who are all from fossil fuel-producing states, has outlived its purpose.
When you drive through my state and many others with countless wind turbines, you can see that the wind industry is no longer a start-up, new energy source,” Lankford said in a written statement. “The wind industry is thriving and does not need federal taxpayers’ money to thrive.”
Mullin not pleased: Mullin was miffed that his bill dealing with electric energy storage was turned into House Democrats’ $135 billion green energy program that passed along party lines.
“They took a bipartisan bill to improve renewable energy storage in rural areas and packed it full of radical energy priorities that will result in unreliable, expensive energy for consumers,” Mullin said.
Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern and the 3rd District’s Frank Lucas signed a discharge petition to force a vote on a Republican bill to put $138 billion in unused COVID-19 relief money back into play for small businesses. ... Inhofe, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, received the Marine Corps League’s top honor, the Military Honor of the Iron Mike Award. ... Lankford and several other Republicans, including WNBA owner and former college basketball player Kelly Loeffler, in legislation to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s athletics covered by Title IX. ... In a resolution, Inhofe praised the Trump administration’s Middle East diplomacy. ... Lankford introduced three bills aimed at rule-making at environmental settlements. ... Hern, as he has in the past, voted against the continuing resolution to keep the federal government fully funded for another three months. ... Spending on 2020 federal elections by other than campaigns themselves has exceeded $1 billion, the Center for Responsive Politics reported. ... Lankford introduced legislation seeking to review regulations related to emergency preparedness and response.
