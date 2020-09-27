D.C. Digest: Lankford, Inhofe among sponsors for bill to stop all Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood

When you drive through my state and many others with countless wind turbines, you can see that the wind industry is no longer a start-up, new energy source,” Lankford said in a written statement. “The wind industry is thriving and does not need federal taxpayers’ money to thrive.”

Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern and the 3rd District’s Frank Lucas signed a discharge petition to force a vote on a Republican bill to put $138 billion in unused COVID-19 relief money back into play for small businesses. ... Inhofe, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, received the Marine Corps League’s top honor, the Military Honor of the Iron Mike Award. ... Lankford and several other Republicans, including WNBA owner and former college basketball player Kelly Loeffler, in legislation to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s athletics covered by Title IX. ... In a resolution, Inhofe praised the Trump administration’s Middle East diplomacy. ... Lankford introduced three bills aimed at rule-making at environmental settlements. ... Hern, as he has in the past, voted against the continuing resolution to keep the federal government fully funded for another three months. ... Spending on 2020 federal elections by other than campaigns themselves has exceeded $1 billion, the Center for Responsive Politics reported. ... Lankford introduced legislation seeking to review regulations related to emergency preparedness and response.