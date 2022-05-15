D.C. Digest: Lankford counts prescription drug change as a victory

Prescription drugs: A change in policy backed by U.S. Sen. James Lankford, among others, could have a significant impact on prescription drug prices for those on Medicaid and Medicare.

Last week the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published its final rule on what is known as direct and indirect remuneration.

Lankford and others contend that savings negotiated by third-party pharmacy benefit managers on behalf of insurers are mostly winding up with the PBMs instead of patients. The PBMs are also accused of squeezing independent pharmacies out coverage networks affiliated with mail order or chain pharmacies in which the PBMs have financial interest.

The new CMS rule, which isn’t effective until 2024, attempts to reverse that.

“I can’t overstate how important this is to our local and family-owned pharmacies in Oklahoma,” said Lankford. “This rule aims to fix the number-one problem I hear about from local Oklahoma pharmacies. We are slowly unraveling the process by which prescription drugs have become so expensive in our nation.

“There is still work to be done, but this is a big win for patients and independent pharmacies,” he said.

Science stuff: House and Senate conferees met last week to begin hashing out a massive “innovation” bill that reaches into just about every sector of the economy.

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas was right in the middle of it.

Lucas is the House Science, Space and Technology Committee’s ranking Republican and is in line to become chairman if the GOP wins a majority in this year’s elections and Lucas himself fends off what some think will be his toughest re-election challenge in decades.

Lucas has previously vented frustration with House leadership for turning the Science Committee’s bipartisan legislation into a wish list of competing interests and motives.

“I’ve been very clear about my priorities for this legislation,” Lucas said, according to E&E News. “It needs to be strategic and focused on the areas that will have the most impact. In short, it means focusing on the thoughtful, bipartisan legislation produced by Republicans and Democrats on the House Science Committee.”

Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern was among 57 Republicans voting against the $40 billion supplemental aid bill for Ukraine. … Inhofe got a “thank you” mention in Biden’s signing message for legislation directing the State Department to help Taiwan gain observer status in the United Nations’ World Health Assembly. … The Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce said about 60 people participated in its annual lobbying trip to Washington. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice won House approval of the first upgrade to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Radio network in 30 years. … On Newsmax, 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin blamed the baby formula shortage on the Food and Drug Administration’s response to a product recall and said it was “typical policy from the Biden administration.” … Inhofe clashed with Council on Environmental Quality Chairwoman Brenda Mallory over whether the administration is forbidding the military from incinerating materials contaminated with the potentially deadly Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances generally known as PFAS. … Conoco-Phillips, which still has a strong Oklahoma presence, spent $4.6 million on lobbying during the first three months of 2022, according to the Center for Responsive Government, with most of that the result of an $8 billion Alaska pipeline it’s trying get permitted. … Mullin was among Republican members of Congress demanding U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland take action against demonstrators outside the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices. … E&E said Oklahoma City oilman Harold Hamm met with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s ad hoc group working on an energy and environment bill. … Lankford was among Republicans fighting attempts to outlaw lead shot from public lands.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.