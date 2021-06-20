D.C. Digest: Lankford claims current voting rights proposal would make election deception easier

No and no: U.S. Sen. James Lankford attacked two Democratic bills expected to get Senate votes next week.
Lankford went after S. 1 — the For the People Act — and the Equality Act in the same speech, saying the former “makes voting easy, cheating easy, and verifying elections impossible” and the latter a violation of religious liberty.
S. 1 is a wide-ranging election reform bill that includes some provisions already in Oklahoma law, but many others that are not. It generally loosens restrictions on registration and voting, and opponents say it infringes on the states’ constitutional mandate to oversee elections.
The Equality Act amends the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. Some religious organizations object, saying it would force them to violate their convictions.
“The Equality Act is not about equality,” Lankford said. “It’s about imposing and prohibiting disagreement.”
Big guns: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued his complaints about the Biden administration’s proposed defense budget during three Senate Armed Services Hearings last week.
More specifically, Inhofe said the U.S. isn’t spending enough on weapons systems such as the F-35 combat jet.
“Previous Air Force leadership told us that the Department of the Air Force is too small and too old to do what the nation asks,” Inhofe said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. “Almost half of our aircraft fleet is beyond its service life. Our satellite programs were built for peacetime — we didn’t anticipate what China and Russia have done in space.
Speaking to Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown, Inhofe said the U.S. has procured a “very, very low number of aircraft” since 1990 and noted that while 48 new F-35s are in the current Air Force budget, additional F-35s are no longer on the “unfunded priority list.”
Inhofe said he’s concerned the F-35 will be squeezed out of production like its predecessor, the F-22.
The U.S. military originally planned to buy 750 of the F-22s but wound up with fewer than 200.
“Our competitors aren’t letting up,” Inhofe said. “Just last week General (Mark) Milley (chairman, joint chiefs of staff) told us that combined, Russian and Chinese budgets far exceed our defense budget.”
AUMF: Oklahoma’s all-Republican House delegation voted 4-1 against repeal of the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq. The 4th District’s Tom Cole was among the 49 Republicans who joined 219 Democrats in passing the measure.
The 2002 AUMF was originally intended to authorize the U.S. invasion of Iraq following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Since then it’s been used to cover a wide range of activities in the Middle East.
“As originally drafted, the 2002 AUMF provided clear legal authorities to confront Saddam Hussein and to enforce UN Security Council resolutions,” Cole said. “Today, Saddam Hussein is gone, his odious regime is gone and the necessary nature of the American presence in Iraq is very different. As such, this prior authorization should no longer be on the books or used as justification for U.S. military force.”
Cole went on to say the administration and Congress should work together to come up with a new authorization that better fits current circumstances in the region.
R&D: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the top-ranking Republican on the House Science Committee, urged colleagues to move forward with the House version of legislation aimed to bolstering American research and development.
“As much as 85 percent of America’s long-term economic growth is due to advances in science and technology,” Lucas said. “There’s a direct connection between investment in research and development and job growth here at home.
“China increased public R&D by 56 percent between 2011 and 2016, but U.S. investment in the same period fell by 12 percent in absolute terms.
“China has likely surpassed the U.S. in total R&D spending and through both investment and theft is working to overtake us as the global leader in science and technology,” Lucas said.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe suggested leaving 1,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan until at least next spring. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern introduced legislation requiring the Congressional Budget Office to use so-called dynamic economic analysis when scoring major legislation. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin called for a return to “Reaganomics.” ... Inhofe was among Republican senators critical of the Biden administration for giving details of its immigration policy plans to the New York Times before giving them to Congress. ... Mullin voiced skepticism about waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines developed at American taxpayers’ expense. ... Lucas asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to withdraw a proposed $200 tax on stabilizing braces for firearms. ... Lankford and Inhofe backed legislation to make noise suppressors — commonly called silencers — more easily available for gun users.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
-- Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World