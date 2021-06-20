D.C. Digest: Lankford claims current voting rights proposal would make election deception easier

The 2002 AUMF was originally intended to authorize the U.S. invasion of Iraq following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Since then it’s been used to cover a wide range of activities in the Middle East.

“As originally drafted, the 2002 AUMF provided clear legal authorities to confront Saddam Hussein and to enforce UN Security Council resolutions,” Cole said. “Today, Saddam Hussein is gone, his odious regime is gone and the necessary nature of the American presence in Iraq is very different. As such, this prior authorization should no longer be on the books or used as justification for U.S. military force.”

Cole went on to say the administration and Congress should work together to come up with a new authorization that better fits current circumstances in the region.

R&D: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the top-ranking Republican on the House Science Committee, urged colleagues to move forward with the House version of legislation aimed to bolstering American research and development.

“As much as 85 percent of America’s long-term economic growth is due to advances in science and technology,” Lucas said. “There’s a direct connection between investment in research and development and job growth here at home.