D.C. Digest: Lankford blasts DOJ for looking into heightened tensions at school board meetings

Screamers: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, in a Newsmax interview last week, blasted the woman who followed Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema into a restroom but also condemned administration efforts to tone down threats against school board members and administrators.
Sinema, a Democrat often at odds with her party, was followed into an Arizona State University restroom by an immigration activist who videoed the senator until Sinema went into a stall and closed the door.
"If this was a group of conservatives chasing Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren into a restroom, screaming at them, every single (TV) station would be covering it wall-to-wall, and they'd be trying to get the FBI out to chase these folks down as domestic terrorists, as they are with folks trying to speak out at school board meetings," Lankford said.
The protester, one of several who confronted Sinema outside a classroom, does not appear to speak to the senator in the video that accompanied Newsmax's report.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet with federal, state, tribal, territorial and local law enforcement to "discuss strategies for addressing" what he said is "an increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation’s public schools."
Exactly how many times the sometimes blurry line between heated argument and violent threats has actually been crossed is unclear, but the tone of school board meetings has undeniably become more heated as communities deal with controversies such as COVID-19 prevention measures and the teaching of racism's role in the nation's history.
Local governments have also been affected. Last session the Oklahoma Legislature passed a measure raising the penalty for disrupting official public meetings, largely in response to protesters upset with the operation of the Oklahoma County Jail using bullhorns to interfere with Oklahoma County Commission meetings.
Many conservatives, including Lankford, characterize the recent behavior at school board meetings as laudable parental involvement.
"The FBI and the Department of Justice are supposed to be going after real acts of terrorism, not parents actually speaking out as parents," Lankford said. "What they want is for parents to go back in their spot ... Parents do have a voice in what goes on at the school. ... I want my kids actually taught arithmetic and reading and real history rather than social redistribution and social alignment."
Zoom zooms: The Pentagon's newest jet, the F-35, has been expensive to develop and build and almost as expensive to keep in service. Some critics argue it should have been scrapped long ago.
Andrew Hunter, the Biden administration's nominee to be the top Air Force acquisitions officer, doesn't agree with that assessment, but was not willing to go along with U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's suggestion that the way to solve the problem is to buy more of them.
“The F-35 is an absolutely vital system for the nation and the challenges we confront with peer competitors we confront, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region,” Hunter said during a confirmation confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. “The cost of sustaining the F-35 has been something that has stressed the services, particularly the Air Force, which has the largest number of aircraft.”
Inhofe, the committee's ranking Republican, said one way to lower the per-plane costs would be to buy more of them.
Hunter agreed but said, "there are other avenues we can and should take to lower the cost of the F-35."
Fond farewell: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, senior Republican on the House Appropriations subcommittee overseeing the National Institutes of Health, praised its long-time director Francis Collins upon his retirement.
"Dr. Collins has served with exceptional distinction," Cole said. "The only person appointed by three different presidents to directorship of the NIH, I have often called him the ‘best politician in Washington, D.C.’ Who else could be appointed by President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden? The fact that Dr. Francis Collins holds this unique distinction is a testament to the high regard in which he is held across the political spectrum."
Still Hope: Speaking to the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit in Leesburg, Va., Lankford said he still has hope for America because God continues to send Christians to Washington.
“That would tell me even if this is Sodom and Gomorrah, He hasn't given up on it. We shouldn't give up on it,” Lankford said.
Dots and dashes: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said "My team and I" extracted seven people from Afghanistan. ... Speaking on the Senate floor, Inhofe said the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan was a "shot of adrenaline" to "radical Islamists." ... Separately, Inhofe said he could support a truly independent commission to review the United States' 20-year involvement in Afghanistan. ... Lankford signed onto legislation requiring congressional approval of so-called "national security tariffs" imposed by executive order. ... Mullin was among lawmakers urging more research into prevention of still births. ... Inhofe and Lankford joined a group of senators urging more research into Alzheimers disease. ... Lankford attacked the length of the permitting process and legal environment for mining in the United States, particularly as it pertains to rare materials the U.S. currently imports. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice reportedly visited California Democrat Sara Jacobs' San Diego district as part of a Bipartisan Policy Center exchange program.