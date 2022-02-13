D.C. Digest: Lankford attacks Biden nominees

According to reports, the smoking kits contain "disinfectant wipes, rubber mouthpieces to prevent burns and cuts, and brass screens to filter out harmful contaminants" and are intended to prevent those addicted to crack cocaine and other "smokable" drugs from further harming themselves.

Inhofe and others have suggested the federal government is spending $30 million for the kits, which some have referred to as "crack pipes," but that is not correct. HHS did OK a three-year, $29.2 million grant to implement about 20 "harm reduction" measures, including the smoking kits and sterilized syringes.

In the past few days, the administration issued an ordered specifying that pipes are not to be included in the kits.

Inhofe said he doubts the efficacy of the measures.

“It is imperative that this administration implement sound, evidence-based health care programs that produce beneficial results for vulnerable communities," he said.