D.C. Digest: Lankford attacks Biden nominees

Nominee knocking: U.S. Sen. James Lankford used a Senate floor speech to criticize President Joe Biden's appointments to positions ranging from Health and Human Services to the Defense Department.
"I really believe you can tell a lot about an administration's priorities based on the people that they put in place in each location," Lankford said.
High on his list was Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a former congressman and California attorney general who Lankford said has no background in health care and was appointed because of his support of abortion rights.
Lankford also lashed out at the appointments of administrators with views at odds with the oil and gas industry and police reform. He discounted the possibility of quickly transitioning to noncarbon-based fuels and said that "70% of the energy in the United States is fossil fuel-related. So what happens suddenly if it gets harder to be able to do natural gas investment? It gets harder to do oil investment in the United States? Well, two things happen with that. It's pretty straightforward. We import more energy, and the prices go up."
Gassing up: One alternative fuel gaining favor among Oklahoma's public officials and natural gas sector is hydrogen. In fact, a state Senate committee is scheduled to hear a series of bills on incentives for the industry next week.
In theory, hydrogen can produce energy with only water as a byproduct, but in current practice the process usually involves natural gas or gasified coal and throws off carbon dioxide. Even so, it's cleaner than more traditional fossil fuel energy generation.
The biggest drawback is cost. Although hydrogen is the universe's most plentiful regular substance, it exists almost entirely in combination with other elements, most notably oxygen. Current extraction technologies are very expensive.
Last week a Williams Cos. executive testified in a Senate hearing on hydrogen fuel. Lankford temporarily assumed the role of ranking Republican, even though he is not a member of the committee. Among other things, Lankford noted that natural gas pipelines — Williams operates about 30,000 miles of those — could be used for transporting hydrogen-based fuels.
"If our goal is to determine whether hydrogen is a viable alternative to some of our existing energy technologies, we cannot discount a method that could drive the need for, and development of, other parts of the supply chain," said Lankford.
Nuking up: Also last week, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe advocated for a permanent solution for disposing of spent nuclear fuel, in part to facilitate expansion of nuclear power.
Inhofe said resistance to nuclear power has derailed efforts to systematically dispose of spent fuel, with the result that many communities are stuck with radioactive waste literally in their backyards.
"No locality should have stranded nuclear waste," he said.
"Taxpayers nationwide, including Oklahomans, already pay the liability cost of storing spent fuel where it is after a government failed to build a permanent repository."
Smokin': Inhofe was among several Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators upset about a Biden administration program that supplies "safer smoking kits" to some drug addicts.
Some, including Inhofe, injected race into their responses.
“It appears that this administration is using the guise of 'racial equity' to advance a harmful, far-left agenda that will only worsen drug abuse in our most vulnerable communities," Inhofe wrote in a letter to Becerra, the head of Health and Human Services.
The HHS document laying out the program's parameters says the purpose is to reduce harm to addicts. The only mention of racial equity is to a "behavioral health disparity impact statement," which addresses differences in access and treatment among different groups.
According to reports, the smoking kits contain "disinfectant wipes, rubber mouthpieces to prevent burns and cuts, and brass screens to filter out harmful contaminants" and are intended to prevent those addicted to crack cocaine and other "smokable" drugs from further harming themselves.
Inhofe and others have suggested the federal government is spending $30 million for the kits, which some have referred to as "crack pipes," but that is not correct. HHS did OK a three-year, $29.2 million grant to implement about 20 "harm reduction" measures, including the smoking kits and sterilized syringes.
In the past few days, the administration issued an ordered specifying that pipes are not to be included in the kits.
Inhofe said he doubts the efficacy of the measures.
“It is imperative that this administration implement sound, evidence-based health care programs that produce beneficial results for vulnerable communities," he said.
Dots and dashes: Lankford said he wants sanctions against Belarus for cooperating with Russia as the latter country threatens Ukraine. … Oklahoma Reps. Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole and Frank Lucas voted in favor of legislation financially restructuring the U.S. Postal Service so that it can continue six-day-a-week delivery; Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin opposed it. … Mullin called President Joe Biden's assertion that private citizens have no need for certain semi-automatic weapons "ignorant." … Hern was among a large number of Republicans asking Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. … Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and Bice, a member of the committee, called for an investigation of White House climate adviser Jane Lubchenko for her role in the publication of a research paper co-written by her brother-in-law. … Lankford called for more data on the effectiveness of natural immunity against COVID-19. … Mullin backed Medicare higher reimbursement rates for home medical equipment suppliers. … Cole filed legislation to prevent members of Congress from benefiting from student loan debt cancellation enacted while they are in office. … Inhofe met with representatives of the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association.