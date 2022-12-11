D.C. Digest: Inhofe's final defense bill nears finish line

Last defense: With his last National Defense Authorization Act apparently on its final glide path, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe pronounced himself satisfied with the final product.

“As I near the close of my time here in Congress, ensuring our troops have what they need is my number one priority,” said Inhofe, who is leaving the Senate when the current session adjourns later this month. “I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues to produce a bipartisan, bicameral defense bill for the 62nd year and I am especially thankful for Sen. (Jack) Reed’s leadership throughout this process.”

Some of the provisions cited by Inhofe are not surprising: more money to deter China and Russia, pay increases for personnel, more and better weapons.

His mention of one, though, might seem a little more unexpected: barring women from a military draft, if the United States were to ever have one again.

“We should not force our daughters and granddaughters to register for the Selective Service,” he said.

According to Roll Call, Inhofe was also one of seven Armed Services Republicans opposed to a provision in this NDAA that will remove prosecution of sex-based crimes involving military personnel from the chain of command.

After last weeks’ House passage of the bill, which is named for Inhofe, Oklahoma’s five members saluted the retiring senator.

“Since being elected, Senator Inhofe has been a titan for the state of Oklahoma. He has tirelessly worked to improve and strengthen our businesses, military installations, and defense communities,” they said in a press release. “While it is impossible to truly express the importance of Senator Inhofe to our State, we were proud to support this year’s NDAA, which was named in his honor. He will be missed.”

Antisemitism: U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among the leaders of a bipartisan request to President Joe Biden that more be done to curb antisemitism.

“As members of the House and Senate Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Antisemitism, we write to urge you to ensure leaders working within your Administration are working together to execute a unified national strategy to monitor and combat antisemitism,” the lawmakers wrote. “With Jewish communities worldwide facing increasing discrimination, as well as threats and acts of violence, we believe a whole-of-government approach is needed to effectively address the scourge of antisemitism.”

The letter came less than two weeks after former president and 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump hosted two well-known antisemites at his Florida home. The message does not mention that or any other specific occasions.

Power shift: Republicans aren’t shedding any tears over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision not to remain in Democratic leadership when the GOP assumes the majority in the 118th Congress, but 4th District Congressman Tom Cole acknowledged her ability to hold her caucus together in straitened circumstances.

“I would argue (she’s a) a very partisan and a very polarizing figure, but also one that got legislation done that her party believed in,” Cole said in his weekly YouTube video. “Her absence will mean a huge shakeup in the Democratic ranks.”

Republicans, with a narrow majority similar to the Democrats’ in the 117th Congress, will also have similar challenges but much different priorities.

“To me, that means the car has some brakes on it again,” Cole said. “There will be a lot of things that Biden was able to get through that he will not be able to get through (now). It also means the two parties will have to figure out a way to work together.”

Dots and dashes: Among the NDAA’s provisions is one that assures the funding of the new downtown Tulsa Veterans hospital. … Lankford said the Biden administration is not being forthright with Congress about the potential impact of lifting an emergency order that allowed the immediate deportation of some undocumented immigrants during the COVID-19 crisis. … The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma are leading a campaign by what they say are 141 tribes opposed to legislation recognizing the Lumbee people of North Carolina and an Alabama-based group claiming Choctaw heritage. … Third District U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas protested the Department of Energy’s $200 million grant to Microvast, a Texas-based battery manufacturer whose assets are mostly in China. … Lankford sent a letter of protest to China’s ambassador to the U.S. regarding retaliation against peaceful protesters in that country. … Long-time Republican political consultant Ed Goeas, an Oklahoma native, and Democratic consultant Celinda Lake have published a book titled “A Question of Respect,” on the growing American anger and incivility. … Lankford said Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection in Georgia will make it easier for Democrats to approve “bad nominees” to the bench. … Oklahoma has no members in the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan coalition of House moderates who expect to play a larger role in the almost evenly divided 118th Congress.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

