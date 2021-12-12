D.C.Digest: Inhofe wants U.S. to send more weapons to Saudis and Ukranians

"One of the key messages I think we need for all Republicans is be for something, not against something," Goas said. "We have a huge section of the electorate that's tired of all the negatives. They're ready for solutions, and they're ready for Congress to do something.”

Dots and dashes: "Swampy" is how 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern described the one-time rule change that allowed Democrats to raise the federal debt limit without 60 votes in the Senate, while Mullin complained that Democrats unacceptably "have chosen funding their socialist wish list over Medicare" — an interesting remark given that many originally (and to some extent still) viewed Medicare as pretty socialist itself. … Mullin's bill addressing stillbirths passed the House. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas also got a measure through the House, this one providing more transparency in cattle and beef markets. … Inhofe crowed about keeping a provision making women register for the military draft out of the final National Defense Authorization Act. … Mullin signed onto legislation that would provide assistance through Medicaid and Medicare for people with rare medical conditions. … New Orleans environmental engineer Earthea Nance was named administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's Region 6, which includes Oklahoma. … Four of Oklahoma's five U.S. House members signed onto legislation to reimburse border residents whose property is damaged by illegal immigrants; meanwhile, the Biden administration began dropping imminent domain lawsuits against some border property owners whose land the Trump administration sought for border walls. … Inhofe strenuously opposed the confirmation of Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, an advocate of community policing and sanctuary cities, to lead Customs and Border Protection. … On the other hand, Inhofe was delighted at the confirmation of Jessica Rosenworcel, one of his allies on the Federal Communications Commission, for another term as chairwoman.