D.C.Digest: Inhofe wants U.S. to send more weapons to Saudis and Ukranians

Friendly fire: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said last week that American allies should be supplied with all the weapons they want.
“Our partners should know that they can count on the United States — that we will provide them what they need to protect our shared interests as well as the many thousands of American citizens who live in Saudi Arabia," Inhofe said in responding to an effort to block arms sales to that country.
Inhofe has been more doom-and-gloom than usual lately, warning that China and Russia are poised for strikes against their neighbors and that Iran is almost certainly up to no good.
"If our partners can’t count on us, who will they turn to?" Inhofe said. "China and Russia — two adversaries who are eager to tell our partners that we aren’t reliable, who are working to spread their influence around the world, and who would be more than happy to provide them with military equipment."
Ukraine strain: Separately, Inhofe blasted President Joe Biden's video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"President Biden smiled and waved at Putin like he’s an old friend — but didn’t say anything about meaningful consequences for their aggressive behavior. Sanctioning Russia over this reckless behavior is important, but it is not enough."
Specifically, Inhofe was referring to Biden's promise to bring unprecedented sanctions to bear against Russia if it invades Ukraine, as many observers believe is likely.
"I urge President Biden to deliver additional emergency military aid that will make Putin think twice about invading Ukraine, stop bullying his neighbors and quit believing he can act without consequences," Inhofe said.
“This should include anti-air, anti-tank and counter-artillery weapons, as well as cyber capabilities, information operations, and more intelligence sharing with our allies and partners so they can contribute, as well. President Biden is about three months too late on sending this aid, and we cannot afford to wait any longer.”
Meanwhile, a Democratic lawmaker told Politico he believes that Inhofe had a hand in dropping sanctions against 35 Russian "kleptocrats" from the National Defense Authorization Act passed last week. A spokeswoman for the Senate Armed Services Committee said the provision was dropped to ensure the NDAA's swift passage.
According to Defense News, the U.S. has sent $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014, including $125 million approved by the Biden administration last spring and another $60 million on Sept. 1.
Lankford, too: Oklahoma's other U.S. senator, James Lankford, quizzed a panel of experts about China's economic expansionism, and particularly its "belt-and-road" policy of building and controlling transportation infrastructure in other countries while saddling those countries with huge loans.
Lankford said the initiative is putting pressure on Taiwan and even to some extent Australia and has extended Chinese influence in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Taiwan, in particular, is feeling the squeeze, said Jenny Wang of the Human Rights Foundation.
"Taiwan is increasingly under pressure from the Chinese authoritarian government," said Wang. "They’re diplomatically isolating them, and they’re bullying them on a geopolitical level. I think what we can do to support Taiwan is to continue these delegations to visit the island and to meet legislators there, as well."
Drug prices: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin advocated tying payment for high-cost drugs to patient outcomes.
“If we can look at a new payment model and tie it to the patient’s outcomes, that’s something for us to look into,” he said.
Immunity: In arguing against Biden's vaccine mandates, Lankford asserted that 92% of Americans already have some level of immunity through vaccination or infection or both.
Some medical experts say that's misleading at best and plain wrong at worst, partly because of uncertainty about how much protection is afforded by having COVID, partly because neither form of immunity is permanent, and partly because of the virus' continuing mutation.
In early November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccine protection is more consistent and therefore reliable than resistance triggered by infection but that both last for at least six months.
More recently, NBC warned that only 40% of Americans are at peak immunity because of waning protection.
Predictions: Republicans probably will win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and maybe the Senate, Ed Goas, a nationally respected Republican pollster and strategist with an Oklahoma background, told a Washington GOP group.
But Goas' prediction came with a word of warning: Americans are tired of bickering.
“By a 64% to 28% margin, they're saying, ‘We want compromise, and we want solutions,’" Goas told the Ripon Society, a GOP group named for the Wisconsin town where the party was founded.
"One of the key messages I think we need for all Republicans is be for something, not against something," Goas said. "We have a huge section of the electorate that's tired of all the negatives. They're ready for solutions, and they're ready for Congress to do something.”
Dots and dashes: "Swampy" is how 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern described the one-time rule change that allowed Democrats to raise the federal debt limit without 60 votes in the Senate, while Mullin complained that Democrats unacceptably "have chosen funding their socialist wish list over Medicare" — an interesting remark given that many originally (and to some extent still) viewed Medicare as pretty socialist itself. … Mullin's bill addressing stillbirths passed the House. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas also got a measure through the House, this one providing more transparency in cattle and beef markets. … Inhofe crowed about keeping a provision making women register for the military draft out of the final National Defense Authorization Act. … Mullin signed onto legislation that would provide assistance through Medicaid and Medicare for people with rare medical conditions. … New Orleans environmental engineer Earthea Nance was named administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's Region 6, which includes Oklahoma. … Four of Oklahoma's five U.S. House members signed onto legislation to reimburse border residents whose property is damaged by illegal immigrants; meanwhile, the Biden administration began dropping imminent domain lawsuits against some border property owners whose land the Trump administration sought for border walls. … Inhofe strenuously opposed the confirmation of Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, an advocate of community policing and sanctuary cities, to lead Customs and Border Protection. … On the other hand, Inhofe was delighted at the confirmation of Jessica Rosenworcel, one of his allies on the Federal Communications Commission, for another term as chairwoman.