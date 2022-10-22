D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants Pentagon on wartime procurement status

More bang: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Democratic Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island want to give the Defense Department wartime procurement power because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Growing Chinese aggression is also a reason to expedite the military acquisitions, they say.

The so-called Inhofe-Reed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would allow no-bid contracts for certain arms and materiel through fiscal year 2024 and shorten the procurement process in other ways.

At least 13 senators from both parties have signed on, according to Military Times.

The publication reported that only $1.2 billion of the $6 billion appropriated this year to buy military equipment for Ukraine has been spent and just $1.5 billion of the $12.5 billion appropriated to replenish U.S. stockpiles depleted by shipments to Ukraine.

On notice: Citing a recent Government Accountability Office report, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Biden administration policies intended to expedite processing of undocumented immigrants are instead “creating more chaos.”

“This report provides evidence that there are clear actionable items … to fix the national security crisis they have created for the country and the chaos they have created at the border,” Lankford said in a written statement.

Last year, the Border Patrol began admitting certain immigrant families without formal Notices to Report, which would list a time and place for them to appear. Instead, the families were instructed to report to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office closest to their final destination.

The policy was implemented only in Texas, and about 94,000 people were admitted before the practice was discontinued last November, according to the GAO report.

In July 2021, the Border Patrol began what’s called a parole with Alternatives to Detention program. It is similar to the NTR-free process but with a few more steps and new technology.

About 91,000 people were admitted through it as of February, the report says.

As of February, more than 75% of those entering the country through the two programs had reported. Removal actions have been initiated against those who have not.

“It is absurd to think that someone who is entering the U.S. by breaking the law is going to follow instructions when it’s time to check in with ICE,” said Lankford.

Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole lauded the University of Oklahoma’s new supply chain partnership with Tinker Air Force Base’s 448th Supply Chain Management Wing. … The 10 biggest spenders for lobbying, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Retailers, have laid out $238.3 million through the first nine months of 2022, according to Roll Call. … Second District Congressman and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Markwayne Mullin wants to spend the $80 billion earmarked for rebuilding the Internal Revenue Service over 10 years on Border Patrol officers instead.

Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World