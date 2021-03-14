D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants National Guard troops camped at U.S. Capitol sent home

Blanket security: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and some other Republicans are fuming about the decision to keep National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol and a proposal to build a permanent fence around the Capitol grounds months after rioters invaded the building and threatened members of Congress.
Inhofe, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the others told Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman they see no “credible threat intelligence to adequately justify the current Capitol security posture.”
Inhofe had previously said Capitol police, not the National Guard, should be responsible for patrolling the complex.
“What this solution should not look like is keeping the National Guardsmen here indefinitely, as has been rumored,” he said on March 4. “This is not their job or their mission — and the image this would paint on the world stage is concerning.”
The Capitol Police have requested 5,000 National Guard troops remain through the end of May.
Senate candidate: Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer of Owasso announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2022, and said he’s bringing retired Gen. Michael Flynn to Tulsa for a fundraiser and public event on Tuesday.
Lahmeyer says he is critical of incumbent James Lankford’s support for former President Donald Trump. Lahmeyer leads Sheridan.Church and is associated with a group of business owners and physicians that sued the city of Tulsa over its mask mandate during the pandemic.
One of them, Clay Clark, spoke to the Trump rally on Jan. 6 prior to the rampage on the U.S. Capitol. Clark was not involved in the attack.
Flynn was Trump’s first national security advisor but resigned after 22 days over alleged actions related to his post-military connections to the governments of Russia and Turkey. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but was pardoned by Trump.
A public forum with Laymeyer and Flynn is scheduled for 6:30 p.m-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Thrivetime Podcast World Headquarters, 1100 Riverwalk Terrace Suite #100, Jenks.
More no: Oklahoma’s all-Republican Congressional delegation remained mostly united against all things Biden and Democrat last week, opposing the COVID-19 relief measure, the House Democrats’ election and voting reform package and background checks for gun ownership, and controversial labor legislation.
Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, however, made an exception for President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland. Both voted for his confirmation after joining the GOP blockade of his Supreme Court nomination five years ago.
Garland led the U.S. Justice Department’s prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the 1990s.
Borderline crisis: Some members of the delegation also continued to hit the Biden administration over the rising tide of immigrants trying — and sometimes succeeding — to breech the U.S.-Mexico border.
The number has soared, apparently in the hope that the Biden administration will be more sympathetic than his predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden and his team refuse to call the situation a crisis, but Republicans say that’s what and other Democrats did when a similar situation arose during Barack Obama’s time in office.
“It’s time to call a crisis a crisis and take action to address it,” 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said in an e-mail to constituents. “We cannot let this crisis continue to worsen and we must act now secure our southern border.
Dots and dashes: Lankford’s opposition to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed by Biden on Thursday is that it includes no provision preventing federal dollars from being used for abortion. ... Mullin was added to the House Intelligence Committee. ... Inhofe and Lankford joined most of the Senate Republicans in reintroducing legislation they say prevents religious discrimination in the use of private child placement organizations, but that opponents say is intended to exclude same-sex and other non-traditional households from acting as foster or adoptive parents. ... Inhofe wants to lift a federal requirement that interstate commercial truckers be at least 21. ... Lankford said the administration’s goal of an all-renewable electric grid by 2035 is impractical. ... Inhofe and other Republicans are again trying to make English the United States’ official language. ... Lankford co-authored bipartisan legislation to provide more federal financial support to rural hospitals. ... Lankford, Inhofe and most of the other Republican senators asked the administration why it hasn’t imposed sanctions on investors in the Nord Stream II natural gas pipeline, which is under construction between Russia and eastern Germany under the Baltic Sea.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
