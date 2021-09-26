D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants more Afghanistan hearings

Afghan perceivers: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued his demands last week for more information about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Following a closed door meeting with several high-ranking Pentagon officials, including Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Inhofe said, “Now, more than ever, I’m certain we are going to require multiple open hearings in the coming weeks and months to get a complete picture.”
Inhofe, the Senate Armed Services Committee’s ranking Republican, said Kahl has agreed to testify at an open hearing.
“One area of real concern that I have is who we evacuated and who we left behind,” Inhofe said. “We simply don’t have all the information we need.
“The Biden Administration claims we evacuated more than 120,000 people, but we’ve heard that as few as 20 percent of those were Americans or special immigrant visa holders. The math just doesn’t add up, and the numbers we’ve gotten so far from the administration have been more confusing than clarifying.”
Inhofe also formally requested specific information from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is scheduled to appear on Tuesday before SASC with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and and U.S. Central Command Commander Kenneth McKenzie.
“This information will inform us as we hold further hearings on the drawdown and how the United States will conduct counterterrorism in the future,” said Inhofe.
Also last week, U.S. Sen. James Lankford quizzed Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas on people coming to the United States after their evacuation from Afghanistan.
Mayorkas said more than 60,000 people have arrived in the U.S., of whom 7% are citizens and 6% are lawful permanent residents.
“Approximately 3% have been individuals who are in receipt of their Special Immigrant Visas,” Mayorkas continued. “The balance ... are individuals whose applications have not yet been processed for approval, who may qualify as SIVs, have not yet applied, who ... would qualify ... as P-1 or P-2 refugees, who have been employed by the United States government in Afghanistan and are otherwise vulnerable Afghan nationals such as journalists, human rights advocates, etc.”
Lankford did not receive a direct answer to a question about how evacuees’ identities are being confirmed, and subsequently joined a formal request for that information and about whether the Biden administration is seeking to waive disqualifying blemishes on evacuees’ records.
Crossed swords: Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma’s all-Republican congressional delegation opposed the continuing resolution passed by the House to keep the federal government fully operational after the end of the current fiscal year on Thursday and suspends the debt limit until Dec. 16, 2022.
“The Democrat majority has put the federal government on autopilot,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern.
“Absolutely reckless,” said 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
“Democrats have chosen the ‘go it alone’ approach,” said Frank Lucas of the 3rd District.
“Irresponsible,” said the 4th District’s Tom Cole.
Oopsy: Hern was one of several lawmakers dinged by Business Insider a week ago for failing to properly report financial transactions.
In Hern’s case, it involved the untimely reporting of the liquidation of $100,001-$250,000 in assets from a trust.
Hern’s spokeswoman Miranda Dabney said the late report was the result of a “clerical error.”
“New procedures have been put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Dabney said.
Conscientious rejector: U.S. Sen. James Lankford challenged on religious grounds the Biden administration’s edict that all military members receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I have heard from Oklahoma service members who have been discouraged from seeking a religious exemption, told preemptively that they will be rejected, or told that not receiving the vaccine will prevent promotion and other opportunities,” Lankford wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “Further, some service members have indicated that they are being told they cannot submit religious accommodation requests without a chaplain’s letter verifying a ‘legitimate’ religious conviction. If true, these claims demonstrate a hostility toward religious exercise, as it would mean the Department is setting a higher bar on religious accommodation than existing law, regulation and policy requires.”
According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, no major religions oppose vaccinations although some sects do. Among Christians, objections are mostly raised by faith-healing denominations, Christian Scientists and the Dutch Reformed, although beliefs vary even among those groups.
Some Muslims and Jews refuse vaccinations or are reluctant to accept them because vaccines often contain a protein derived from pork skin.
Lankford, who also opposed mandated prevention measures for civilians, is being challenged in next year’s Republican primary by at least two anti-mask, anti-vaccine candidates and a party faction that claims COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than the virus itself.
The Washington Post reported that one of those opponents, Jackson Lahmeyer, was offering to sign letters verifying religious objections to the COVID vaccine for anyone who asks. Lahmeyer is pastor of a church in Tulsa.
Bank shot: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas and fellow Republican Tom Emmer of Minnesota protested a proposed Internal Revenue Service rule that would require financial institutions report activity on all accounts of more than $600.
The intent is to crack down on tax dodgers, but Lucas and Emmer said the administrative costs to small banks and credit unions would be prohibitive.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and SASC Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island filed the Senate version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. ... The House version, meanwhile, advanced over the objections of Mullin, in part because it included a provision allowing cannabis-related businesses to use the banking system. Hern also voted no, while Cole, Lucas and the 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice voted yes. ... Hern endorsed a lawsuit brought by an organization called the Job Creators Network against the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccination mandates. ... Lankford filed legislation to block federal funding of hormone treatments and research involving pre-adolescents. ... Inhofe raised questions about the environmental efficacy of wind turbines, solar panels and electric car batteries because they are not readily recyclable. ... Lucas was one of four congressional Republicans named a “Clean Energy Champion” by Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a group that promotes clean energy to GOP lawmakers. ... Lucas reportedly pressed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to rely more on commercial weather data.