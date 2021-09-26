D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants more Afghanistan hearings

Dots and dashes: Inhofe and SASC Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island filed the Senate version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. ... The House version, meanwhile, advanced over the objections of Mullin, in part because it included a provision allowing cannabis-related businesses to use the banking system. Hern also voted no, while Cole, Lucas and the 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice voted yes. ... Hern endorsed a lawsuit brought by an organization called the Job Creators Network against the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccination mandates. ... Lankford filed legislation to block federal funding of hormone treatments and research involving pre-adolescents. ... Inhofe raised questions about the environmental efficacy of wind turbines, solar panels and electric car batteries because they are not readily recyclable. ... Lucas was one of four congressional Republicans named a “Clean Energy Champion” by Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a group that promotes clean energy to GOP lawmakers. ... Lucas reportedly pressed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to rely more on commercial weather data.