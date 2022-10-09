D.C. Digest: Inhofe takes last international congressional trip

Bon voyage: In what is likely to be his last official overseas visit as a member of Congress, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe led a delegation to East Africa last week.

His comments upon return were not surprising.

“It is bittersweet to visit Africa one last time before my departure from the U.S. Senate,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “What we have known for quite some time is clear: any reduction in U.S. military presence in East Africa would have real and lasting negative consequences for our African partners.”

Inhofe has been a frequent visitor to Africa during his congressional career and a persistent advocate for a greater U.S. presence on the continent.

Last week’s itinerary included visits with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and members of that country’s parliament; newly elected Kenyan President William President Ruto; and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, with whom Inhofe has a particularly close relationship.

“In each country, it was clear that a strong and robust relationship with the United States has helped spur economic growth and regional stability across the continent,” Inhofe said in the written statement. “I have faith that my colleagues in the House and Senate will continue the U.S.-Africa friendship long after I have retired from the Senate.”

Tulsa VA: Legislation to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to shift unobligated funds to the construction of Tulsa’s new downtown VA hospital has passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent.

Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, with the assistance of Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, sought the authorization because of rapidly escalating costs for the 58-bed facility on the west side of downtown.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

Ambulance chasers: The shortage of emergency medical services personnel caused 2nd District Congressman and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Markwayne Mullin to join a bipartisan group seeking a new federal grant program to help local governments hire, train and retain such workers.

“In rural Oklahoma, our EMS providers are often the difference between life and death, and ours are in a crisis,” Mullin said in a press release. “Oklahomans cannot simply live without these safety net providers. And with no current federal funding stream for EMS … our communities are abandoned.”

Separately, Mullin backed legislation to reauthorize an existing grant program for rural health facilities.

Tribal champion: Mullin touted himself as a leader on American Indian issues during the annual National Tribal Health Conference in Washington late last month, according to Indianz.com.

“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, I don’t care,” the news site quotes Mullin, an enrolled Cherokee, as saying. “When we’re fighting for Indian Country, we’re fighting for Indian Country. And that’s first.”

Two Osage officials attending the conference told Indianz.com that they didn’t consider Mullin much of an advocate.

“When he stands up here and says, ‘I’m a proud Cherokee,’ he never says that in Oklahoma,” said Michael Bristow, vice chair of the Osage Health Authority.

Cindra Shangreau said Mullin has not supported native women or LGBTQ people.

Mullin is one of four enrolled tribal members in the U.S. House of Representatives and would be the first in the Senate since Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado, who served two terms from 1993 to 2005.

Campbell entered the Senate as a Democrat but soon switched to Republican.

Democrat Robert L. Owen, a Cherokee tribal member from Oklahoma, and Republican Charles Curtis, a Kaw from Kansas, both entered the Senate in 1907 and are the only other tribal members to have served in the upper chamber.

As a U.S. representative, Curtis authored the legislation that led to the individual allotment of Indian Territory and the creation of the state of Oklahoma.

Curtis later played a role in the investigation of the Osage Reign of Terror and served as Herbert Hoover’s vice president, the highest federal office held by a tribal member.

Sign here: Lankford’s bill to curb human trafficking by government contractors is set to become law pending President Joe Biden’s signature.

S. 3470 passed the House unanimously on Sept. 29 after similar approval by the Senate this summer.

The bill essentially strengthens enforcement of existing prohibitions against trafficking in forced labor.

Book club: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole’s reading list for October is headed by David Moraniss’ new biography of Jim Thorpe, “Path Lit by Lightning.”

Dots and dashes: Congress is recessed until after the Nov. 8 general election, but Inhofe and Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Jack Reed will be in the Senate Chamber on Tuesday for some procedural moves that will put their defense bill at the top of the queue when their colleagues return. … Lankford and many other Republican members expressed alarm at changes in Tricare pharmacy benefits they say could make prescriptions more expensive and squeeze out local, independent pharmacies. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, who as one of her first acts in the U.S. House voted to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, last week said Democrats “have sought to undermine the constitutional principle of one-person, one-vote by rejecting common sense changes that a majority of Americans support.” … Lankford formally filed legislation to roll back the federal government’s ability to set prices for prescription drugs through Medicare.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: