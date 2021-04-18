D.C. Digest: Inhofe says Russian sanctions by Biden administration insufficient

Not enough: After slamming President Joe Biden’s plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan later this year, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe threw in some criticism of Biden’s sanctions of Russia for good measure.
Or rather, he used the sanctions’ announcement to criticize Biden for not stopping a European pipeline and not proposing a big enough defense budget.
“I welcome tough measures against Russia — but I am disappointed that the Biden administration’s announcement did not include new measures to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project,” Inhofe said. Sanctions and diplomacy alone, without a strong U.S. national defense, will not deter further aggression.
“Just like China, Russia is using all levers of power to impose its will,” Inhofe said. ‘(Russia’s) current military buildup in the Black Sea region ... attempts to bully Ukraine, distracts from Russian domestic turmoil and reflects the hard reality of Russia’s willingness to use force to achieve political objectives.
“Though the administration’s actions send the right signal, President Biden is contradicting this message by cutting the defense budget. Giving our military the right resources ensures we can fully implement the 2018 National Defense Strategy, support the right force posture and underwrite diplomatic engagement from a position of strength,” Inhofe said.
Biden’s budget proposal actually includes a spending increase for defense, but not as much as military planners and Inhofe say is necessary to keep pace with inflation and the country’s adversaries, most notably China.
Ears to you: Senate Republicans expect to caucus this week about whether to bring back earmarks — the practice of allowing members of Congress to designate specific appropriations for their districts or states.
Republicans banned earmarks a decade ago, but many believe that has ceded too much spending authority to the executive branch.
Now, as then, Oklahoma senators are split on the issue. Inhofe says earmarks are a proper use of congressional authority when made transparently, while U.S. Sen. James Lankford takes the position of his late predecessor, Tom Coburn, that they ultimately result in corruption and unnecessary spending.
Head ‘em up!: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas and fellow Republican Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to add the Chisholm and Western Trails to the National Trails System.
One of the most famous of the 19th century cattle drive trails, the Chisholm Trail was used by traders but quickly became the route for moving thousands of cattle moving from south Texas to the railheads in Kansas. It crossed the Red River south of present-day Duncan and proceeded north through the vicinity of El Reno and Enid.
The Western Trail crossed into what is now Oklahoma north of Vernon, Texas, and continued to the Washita River near Butler and then to the North Canadian at May.
Claim disputed: Politico reported that security experts aren’t impressed with claims by Inhofe, Lankford and other Republicans that Defense Department nominee Colin Kahl may have tweeted classified information over the past few years.
“The senators do not address whether the information in question was in fact classified; whether, if so, it was properly classified; whether it was already in the public domain; or whether its disclosure actually had any adverse effect on the national defense,” said Steven Aftergood, director of the Project on Government Secrecy at the Federation of American Scientists.
Inhofe and the other Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee have been desperately trying to keep Kahl’s nomination from getting to the Senate floor, and last week wrote a letter to the Justice Department asking for an investigation into tweets they said may have disclosed classified information.
According to reports, one of the tweets quoted a published report about a meeting on Yemen, and the other concerned then-President Donald Trump’s daily intelligence briefings.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe did support the nomination of Chris Inglis for the new position national cyber director ... Inhofe got behind an effort to make permanent the accelerated depreciation schedule for businesses on Indian reservations, a tax incentive that applies to almost all of Oklahoma. ... James Lankford continued his campaign to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds. ... Lankford also wants to end a 30-year-old tax credit for wind energy production. ... Inhofe and Lankford both backed legislation to restore a deduction for business interest expenses scheduled to end next year. ... The House of Representatives passed 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s Protecting Tribes from Scams Act. ... Lankford was active on Twitter attacking a Democrat proposal to increase the size of the U.S. Supreme Court. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also attacked the proposal, which made it out of a House committee but that Speaker Nancy Pelosi says won’t get a floor vote. ... Cole signed a discharge petition for H.R. 619, which covers the unusual event of a baby being born after an abortion attempt. ... Lankford and Inhofe voted against confirmation of Brenda Mallory to head the Council on Environmental Quality.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World