D.C. Digest: Inhofe says Russian sanctions by Biden administration insufficient

Dots and dashes: Inhofe did support the nomination of Chris Inglis for the new position national cyber director ... Inhofe got behind an effort to make permanent the accelerated depreciation schedule for businesses on Indian reservations, a tax incentive that applies to almost all of Oklahoma. ... James Lankford continued his campaign to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds. ... Lankford also wants to end a 30-year-old tax credit for wind energy production. ... Inhofe and Lankford both backed legislation to restore a deduction for business interest expenses scheduled to end next year. ... The House of Representatives passed 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s Protecting Tribes from Scams Act. ... Lankford was active on Twitter attacking a Democrat proposal to increase the size of the U.S. Supreme Court. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also attacked the proposal, which made it out of a House committee but that Speaker Nancy Pelosi says won’t get a floor vote. ... Cole signed a discharge petition for H.R. 619, which covers the unusual event of a baby being born after an abortion attempt. ... Lankford and Inhofe voted against confirmation of Brenda Mallory to head the Council on Environmental Quality.