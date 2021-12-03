D.C. Digest: Inhofe says Russia and China ready to invade neighbors

Dots and dashes: Politico reported Inhofe is one of five GOP senators to quietly go against former President Donald Trump by donating to retiring Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby's chosen successor, former staffer Katie Britt; Trump is backing Congressman Mo Brooks in the GOP primary. ... Lankford objected to a Democrat proposal to give the Department of Homeland Security $6 billion for resettlement of Afghan refugees, noting DHS has not yet accounted for the $7 billion already spent. ... Lankford also complained about potential sanctions against National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations. ... Oklahoma's congressional delegation asked the Environmental Protection Agency to extend by 60 days the public comment period for a proposed tightening of rules concerning methane gas emissions. ... The delegation also turned thumbs down on the continuing resolution that keeps the federal government funded through Feb. 22. ... Inhofe signed onto legislation he says would prevent "liberal states" from misusing clean water regulations to derail pipeline and "other infrastructure projects." ... A group of Christian churches, organizations and individuals asked Inhofe to support medical assistance, including vaccines, for African countries struggling with COVID-19.