D.C. Digest: Inhofe says Russia and China ready to invade neighbors

Standoff: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe blamed China's and Russia's provocative actions toward Taiwan and elsewhere fumed that the stalemate over the U.S. Senate's inability to pass a defense bill — or, more precisely, a defense bill to his liking.
"Russia is ready to take imminent action in Ukraine and has at least 90,000 troops on the border," Inhofe said early last week. "China is about to invade Taiwan. Only yesterday, they flew 27 aircraft, including a tanker, into Taiwan’s air defense zone. The national security situation is more dire today than it was two days ago, and more dire two days ago than it was two weeks ago.
“However, if we don’t take bold votes to send a signal to Beijing and Moscow, we are allowing their provocative actions to go unanswered, and that is not what America is about," he said.
Inhofe actually voted against bringing the National Defense Authorization Act to final vote because he and other Republicans wanted consideration of more than the 19 amendments Democrats were at that time willing to accept.
Since then, negotiators reportedly settled on 25, but Florida Republican Marco Rubio has held up proceedings because he wants the bill to include sanctions against China because of its treatment of the Uyghur minority.
Inhofe, though, blames Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who Inhofe says held the NDAA too long and then didn't allow enough amendments for debate.
Schumer says he's allowing more amendments than Republican leadership did in total during the last four years of a GOP majority.
Military militants: U.S. Sen. James Lankford took time from his busy week campaigning against legal abortion to join several Republicans protesting a Defense Department task force whose stated purpose is investigating and addressing extremism in the military.
The Countering Extremism Working Group was supposed to issue its report last summer but has not yet done so. The DoD's office of inspector general said last week almost 300 cases of extremism were reported in the first nine months of 2021, but that fewer than 100 resulted in punishment.
Lankford signed onto a letter saying the working group could recommend measures that will “target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist (sic) ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest.’
“Identifying and neutralizing extremist threats in, and among our service members, is an important goal,” the letter says. “It is imperative that the Biden Administration and the DoD use existing resources to target legitimate threats, not use this working group as a cudgel to harass or silence conservative members of the armed forces.”
Dots and dashes: Politico reported Inhofe is one of five GOP senators to quietly go against former President Donald Trump by donating to retiring Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby's chosen successor, former staffer Katie Britt; Trump is backing Congressman Mo Brooks in the GOP primary. ... Lankford objected to a Democrat proposal to give the Department of Homeland Security $6 billion for resettlement of Afghan refugees, noting DHS has not yet accounted for the $7 billion already spent. ... Lankford also complained about potential sanctions against National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations. ... Oklahoma's congressional delegation asked the Environmental Protection Agency to extend by 60 days the public comment period for a proposed tightening of rules concerning methane gas emissions. ... The delegation also turned thumbs down on the continuing resolution that keeps the federal government funded through Feb. 22. ... Inhofe signed onto legislation he says would prevent "liberal states" from misusing clean water regulations to derail pipeline and "other infrastructure projects." ... A group of Christian churches, organizations and individuals asked Inhofe to support medical assistance, including vaccines, for African countries struggling with COVID-19.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World