D.C. Digest: Inhofe resumes fight with communications company

Dots and dashes: Inhofe said letters from top brass were “not reassuring” that moving prosecution of sex offenses outside the usual military justice system would be effective. ... Lankford criticized the administration’s initiative against violent crime, which features a crackdown on illegal gun sales, but that Lankford said limits law-abiding citizens Second Amendment rights. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole charged that the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party “must answer” for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic’s early stages and lack of transparency in identifying the virus’ origins. ... Lucas reportedly was among the 62 founding members of the Conservative Climate Caucus. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s bill giving tribes greater access to public health data passed the House. ... Lucas, the top-ranked Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, urged steady funding and direction for the U.S. manned space flight program during a hearing on the matter. ... Inhofe and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, both senior Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, pressed the administration for information about its decision to rescind a Trump administration water rule favorable to agriculture, industry and mining. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin published a piece on the Washington Examiner website critical of Biden’s performance at his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. ... Inhofe basically said “I’ll believe it when I see it” when told by the chief of naval operations that the problem-plagued Gerald R. Ford supercarrier will be fully operational within a year. ... Lankford said he voted against confirmation of Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja because she supports abortion rights and racial awareness training.