D.C. Digest: Inhofe resumes fight with communications company

Static: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe renewed his attack on a communications company he and others say is endangering military and civilian global positioning systems.
Inhofe and two other senators, Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Mike Rounds of South Dakota, filed legislation that would require Ligado Network to pay for any civilian disruptions caused by the company’s use of bandwidth adjacent to that used by GPS.
An April 2020 Federal Communications Commission ruling already requires Ligado to compensate the U.S. government for damages.
That same ruling allowed Ligado with its plans to implement a communications network on the bandwidth, despite protests from the Pentagon and private businesses, not to mention Inhofe.
“Our nation has an integrated public and private sector infrastructure to support the reliability and use of GPS and satellite communications to navigate our cars and boats for recreation and commerce, to plow our fields, to manage equipment for transportation construction projects, to track our exercise and to predict weather patterns — the list goes on,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “When Ligado’s effort to repurpose spectrum causes interference in the infrastructure of those systems, as tests have shown it will, consumers and taxpayers shouldn’t bear the burden of updating countless systems.”
Injured child: U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford asked President Biden to intervene in the case of Alta Fixsler, a 2-year-old daughter of American and Israeli parents who has been on life support in a British hospital since birth.
The parents are fighting a British court’s order to remove the girl from life support. They want her transferred to an Israeli hospital, citing religious convictions.
Inhofe, Lankford and other Republican lawmakers want Biden to appeal to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Meat-ing a need: The Biden administration announced implementation of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program introduced last year by 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas.
The program provides $55.2 million in grants to small meat and poultry processors seeking federal inspections.
“USDA’s new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program will give processors the tools to become federally inspected facilities, which widens their customer base while maintaining strong inspection standards,” Lucas said in a press release.
Just move: Lankford’s remarks about District of Columbia statehood — and, more specifically, people who live there — were ridiculed by supporters of the idea.
“Any individual that moves to Washington, D.C., understands that Washington, D.C., is unique,” Lankford said during a Senate hearing. “This is a place where you don’t have a vote for a senator or a House member.”
Lankford said if D.C. residents want representation in Congress, they should move to a neighboring state.
“No one’s compelled to actually be here,” Lankford said.
Opinion is split on whether D.C. statehood is constitutional. Some have suggested splitting off all of the current district except a very small area around the Capitol. Another suggestion is to cede most of the district back to Maryland, which donated the land in 1790.
The district was originally about twice its current size, but the half on the Virginia side of the Potomac River was ceded back to that state in 1847.
D.C. has more people than Wyoming and Vermont and pays more per capita in federal taxes than any state. Its total federal taxes are almost as much as Oklahoma’s, which has 5 ½ times the population.
Republicans are particularly opposed to D.C. statehood because it is overwhelmingly Democratic.
Democrats support the move for the same reason.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe said letters from top brass were “not reassuring” that moving prosecution of sex offenses outside the usual military justice system would be effective. ... Lankford criticized the administration’s initiative against violent crime, which features a crackdown on illegal gun sales, but that Lankford said limits law-abiding citizens Second Amendment rights. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole charged that the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party “must answer” for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic’s early stages and lack of transparency in identifying the virus’ origins. ... Lucas reportedly was among the 62 founding members of the Conservative Climate Caucus. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s bill giving tribes greater access to public health data passed the House. ... Lucas, the top-ranked Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, urged steady funding and direction for the U.S. manned space flight program during a hearing on the matter. ... Inhofe and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, both senior Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, pressed the administration for information about its decision to rescind a Trump administration water rule favorable to agriculture, industry and mining. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin published a piece on the Washington Examiner website critical of Biden’s performance at his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. ... Inhofe basically said “I’ll believe it when I see it” when told by the chief of naval operations that the problem-plagued Gerald R. Ford supercarrier will be fully operational within a year. ... Lankford said he voted against confirmation of Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja because she supports abortion rights and racial awareness training.