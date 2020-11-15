D.C. Digest: Inhofe quiet on defense secretary firing

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe reportedly urged President Donald Trump privately not to fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper, but publicly he’s had little to say about it.
Esper’s dismissal was one of several to shake the Pentagon’s upper echelons this month, and the latest in a long line of shakeups at the department during the Trump administration.
After Esper’s firing, Inhofe issued a two-sentence statement that thanked the former Army infantry officer for his service but did not mention why it ended.
Later in the week, while speaking to the Rotary Club of Tulsa, Inhofe said, “When (Trump) decides he doesn’t have (cabinet members) full love and passion, he fires them.”
Inhofe was more outspoken by what he said was the forced resignation of Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which plays a role in maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal.
Inhofe blamed Gordon Hagerty’s firing on Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. He said the dismissal “during this time of uncertainty demonstrates (Brouillette) doesn’t know what he’s doing in national security matters.”
Franchise player: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, a long-time McDonald’s franchise owner, participated in a Federal Trade Commission workshop related to renewal of the rules governing franchises.
“Each franchisor needs to represent, or sell, it’s brand to the prospective buyer without over-promising or misleading the potential franchisee,” Hern said.
“The franchisee needs to take the necessary steps to do proper due diligence in making what will most likely be the greatest career change they will ever experience.
“Franchising has been a life changer for many, including myself. It allowed a person who grew up very poor to work hard and become extraordinarily successful,” he said.
Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, ranking member of the House Rules Committee, was among those formally opposing a Democratic proposal to allow members to vote remotely because of COVID-19. ... U.S. Sen. James Lankford said funding he requested for equipment to jam cellphones in prisons was included in the Senate’s appropriations bills released this week. ... While most of the country was hyperventilating last week over the presidential election, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe took to the Senate floor to attack Morocco for what he said has been decades of exploitation of Western Sahara.
