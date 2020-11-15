D.C. Digest: Inhofe quiet on defense secretary firing

Inhofe blamed Gordon Hagerty’s firing on Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. He said the dismissal “during this time of uncertainty demonstrates (Brouillette) doesn’t know what he’s doing in national security matters.”

Franchise player: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, a long-time McDonald’s franchise owner, participated in a Federal Trade Commission workshop related to renewal of the rules governing franchises.

“Each franchisor needs to represent, or sell, it’s brand to the prospective buyer without over-promising or misleading the potential franchisee,” Hern said.

“The franchisee needs to take the necessary steps to do proper due diligence in making what will most likely be the greatest career change they will ever experience.

“Franchising has been a life changer for many, including myself. It allowed a person who grew up very poor to work hard and become extraordinarily successful,” he said.