D.C. Digest: Inhofe, Lankford join Republicans wanting to step up Hunter Biden investigation

Hunter gatherers: Oklahoma’s Jim Inhofe and James Lankford jumped aboard the Senate Republicans’ bandwagon of the week, Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s call for the U.S. attorney investigating Hunter Biden be designated a special counsel.

“There is no way of knowing the entire scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be mounting that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering, and foreign-lobbying violations,” the senators wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In the same letter, they accuse Garland of “politicizing” the Justice Department.

The U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, has been investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter since 2018. U.S. attorneys are generally replaced when the White House changes hands, but the elder Biden left Weiss, a Trump appointee, in place to continue the probe.

CNN reported in July that prosecutors are considering tax charges and possibly a firearms charge against Hunter Biden, who has admitted to drug addiction and tax problems, particularly in 2018 and 2019.

Republicans have for years tried to tie Hunter Biden’s sometimes questionable international business dealings to his father but more recently have focused on emails extracted from a laptop that seems to have belonged to the younger Biden. Experts have verified the authenticity of some but not all of the emails.

The Senate Republicans’ letter was sent days before former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children were sued for fraud by New York’s Democratic attorney general, and as Trump tries to fight off legal scrutiny by the FBI and prosecutors in Georgia.

Lightning strike: Appearing with Oklahoma native and Family Research Council head Tony Perkins earlier this month, Lankford suggested Oklahoma’s new abortion laws, which are considered the most restrictive in the nation, caused the rainstorms that passed through the state in early June.

“As funny as it sounds, we’ve experienced a big drought in Oklahoma,” Lankford said. “The week after — the week after — we passed this law to be able to protect the lives of children, we had the most overwhelming rainstorm that came across the state, and it was such an interesting conversation among people in the church, like, ‘Did that just happen? Did that just occur?’”

For what it’s worth, the entire state of Oklahoma remains to varying degrees under drought conditions, with most of it classified as severe or extreme, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Win some, lose some: The House Ways and Means Committee blocked 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern’s resolution that would have instructed the Treasury to provide information on global tax agreements’ affects on tax revenue and the economy.

Two other measures supported by Hern were approved, however. These included one requiring mental health care providers to maintain active lists of in-network providers and whether they accept new patients, and another reauthorizing the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program and naming the act for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican who died this summer in an auto accident.

The pledge: Oklahoma’s House members appear to be in agreement on the Republican Conference’s Commitment to America announced late last week.

“Republicans have a plan for a new direction. Our Commitment to America fosters an economy that’s strong, one that cuts wasteful government spending and lowers Americans’ cost of living,” said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas.

“Our Commitment to America reflects the optimism and tried-and-true principles of freedom, hard work, personal responsibility and the rule of law that have always made our nation successful and the leader of the world,” said the 4th District’s Tom Cole.

The commitment is a fairly standard Republican platform promising more money for law enforcement and immigration control, a tighter rein on overall spending and more oil and gas production, among other things.

Nondisclosure: Inhofe and Lankford joined 47 other Senate Republicans to block a Democrat bill, called the DISCLOSE Act, that would have required dark money groups to disclose donors giving more than $10,000 in an election cycle.

Lankford said it is a freedom of speech issue.

“This bill would subject individual donors across the political spectrum to intimidation with the intent to silence,” he said. “I support transparency and security in our elections, but we all know this bill just makes it easier to ‘dox’ political donors.”

Independent expenditures by anonymous sources have become an increasingly large element of political candidates, including in Oklahoma.

Iran: Lankford failed to get unanimous consent for his bill requiring current sanctions against Iran’s oil industry, financial sector and supporters of terrorism remain in place even if Tehran suspends its nuclear program and support for terrorism.

The measure appears to target Biden administration efforts to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran after the Trump administration withdrew from one entered into by former President Barack Obama.

Nozone: Inhofe and Lankford were among 27 Republicans voting against the Kigali Amendment, a revision to an international treaty to phase out ozone-altering refrigerants.

Inhofe said the amendment “further advances the climate alarmist agenda,” while Lankford said it gives China an unfair partial exemption.

The bill was passed after the Senate unanimously adopted an amendment specifying China is not a “developing economy” telling the administration to work to revise any advantages given that country in the treaty.

Dots and dashes: Cole was recognized for his support of cancer research. … Lankford wants the National Education Association’s federal charter revoked because, he said, it keeps an “’enemies list’ of parents” and works with the Biden administration to “push woke ideology.” … The Biden administration said more than 775,000 Oklahomans qualify for its student debt relief program. … Inhofe urged Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to bring the defense authorization bill to a vote so negotiations with the House on a final version can begin. … Lankford, who remains in demand at conservative gatherings nationally, spoke at a conference of United Against a Nuclear Iran, an organization known for its hard line against that country’s current regime. … Cole said the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the prime interest rate is “another indication that Democrats’ self-created economic crisis is out of control and continuing to worsen.” … Inhofe and other Republicans complained to the administration about new restrictions on the use of landmines. … A delegation from the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce made the Washington rounds last week. … Cole is now history’s longest-serving American Indian member of the U.S. House of Representatives. … Lucas was named a Champion of Science by a consortium of 50 large research universities. … Annie Humphrey Woerpel, until recently an aide to Lucas, is now director of federal advocacy for the trade organization Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

