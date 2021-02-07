D.C. Digest: Inhofe, Lankford cast no votes on COVID-19 relief bill

Job interviews: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe had a busy week questioning Biden administration nominees ahead of Thursday's all-night "vote-a-thon."

Inhofe participated in confirmation hearings for Biden's choices to head the Environmental Protection Agency and Small Business Administration and Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Inhofe's exchanges with all three seemed to be cordial, although his skepticism about Democrats' plans for oil and gas and the military shone through.

"What I’d like to ask of you, Michael, is that you sit down with me and other members of this committee and talk over the different aspect of that what is alleged to be the Green New Deal and what it’s really going to mean in terms of putting it together," Inhofe said to EPA nominee Michael Regan during an Environment and Public Works Committee hearing.

Inhofe and other Republicans focused on the potential costs of implementing climate policies advocated by the Biden administration and others pushed by environmental interests.

Inhofe called Defense nominee Kathleen Hicks' responses to his questions "excellent" and seemed satisfied with the answers he received from SBA nominee Isabella Guzman.