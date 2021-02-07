D.C. Digest: Inhofe, Lankford cast no votes on COVID-19 relief bill

Job interviews: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe had a busy week questioning Biden administration nominees ahead of Thursday's all-night "vote-a-thon."
Inhofe participated in confirmation hearings for Biden's choices to head the Environmental Protection Agency and Small Business Administration and Deputy Secretary of Defense.
Inhofe's exchanges with all three seemed to be cordial, although his skepticism about Democrats' plans for oil and gas and the military shone through.
"What I’d like to ask of you, Michael, is that you sit down with me and other members of this committee and talk over the different aspect of that what is alleged to be the Green New Deal and what it’s really going to mean in terms of putting it together," Inhofe said to EPA nominee Michael Regan during an Environment and Public Works Committee hearing.
Inhofe and other Republicans focused on the potential costs of implementing climate policies advocated by the Biden administration and others pushed by environmental interests.
Inhofe called Defense nominee Kathleen Hicks' responses to his questions "excellent" and seemed satisfied with the answers he received from SBA nominee Isabella Guzman.
High energy: U.S. Sen. James Lankford added to his bulging committee portfolio with an appointment to Energy while retaining spots on the Finance, Homeland Security and Indian Affairs Committees as well as the Select Committee on Ethics.
"America’s energy industry faces numerous obstacles from a new Administration that has already shown that they plan to crush any business or family working with oil, gas, or coal," Lankford said. "As a nation, we should pursue policies that promote energy independence, while also ensuring we have clean air and clean water."
Two 'Nos': To no one's surprise, Lankford and Inhofe and Lankford joined their Republican colleagues in objecting to Democratic efforts to push through a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill using a procedure known as budget reconciliation.
That procedure begins with a budget resolution, which cannot be filibustered in the Senate and requires only a simple majority. The resolution is, however, subject to amendment.
The resolution passed in the wee hours of Friday morning, along party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, after what is known as a vote-a-thon on hundreds of amendments.
Some were adopted. Most were not.
“The budget resolution is an outline for future legislation, but it is also a marker for where Congress says it wants to spend taxpayer dollars," Inhofe said in a news release. "The past day made it clear — Democrats want to spend your dollars to implement their radical agenda.”
That agenda includes raising the minimum wage to as much as $15 an hour and providing additional federal funds to businesses and individuals.
Republicans generally say the $1.9 trillion package backed by President Joe Biden is too big and includes provisions unrelated or unnecessary for coronavirus relief.
“Congress passed five bipartisan COVID relief packages in the last year; but, now President Biden and the Democrats in Congress are trying to ram through a huge wish list on the American people with no bipartisan support," Lankford said. "We are in a pandemic, but adding more and more debt without a plan makes a bad situation worse.”
Although Republicans object to the overall package, a number of amendments to the budget resolution were adopted with bipartisan support, including tax protection for small businesses affected by the epidemic.
Bein' Greene: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin made the rounds of network news programs to defend fellow Republican member Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
House Democrats and a handful of Republicans voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments because of her vocal support of extremist and sometimes violent views. That included badgering survivors of school shootings, which she said were faked, and repeating the conspiracy theories of the QAnon network.
Two years ago she put forward the idea that California wildfires were ignited by a laser from outer space to clear space for a high-speed rail line.
Mullin, however, maintained Greene's views are no more offensive or outlandish than some Democrats', including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar.
"Marjorie got up before the conference and apologized," Mullin said on ABC. "I got out there and spoke before I should have said things. What the Democrats are doing is dangerous, removing a Republican (from committees) without controlling their own members."
Mullin said Greene's offending statements and social media posts were all made several years ago, although some dispute that. He said he was not defending Greene's past actions but objecting to what he said is unfair treatment by the majority Democrats.
Fourth District Tom Cole also objected to stripping Greene from her assignments to the Education and Budget Committees while calling some of the theories she's supported "deeply offensive,” “vile” and “repugnant.”
"What the majority is really proposing to do today is establish a new standard for punishing members for conduct before they ever became a member," Cole.
All five Oklahoma House members voted against sanctioning Greene.
Fort Hood: Inhofe and Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who is replacing Inhofe as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a joint statement supporting the Army's efforts to address an environment of sexual harassment at Fort Hood, Texas, that contributed to murder of a female soldier.
"The Fort Hood Independent Review Commission’s report underscored what we learned," said the statement. "The Fort Hood leadership was disengaged — from the very top down to squad level — and that resulted in the ineffective implementation of programs designed to respond to sexual harassment and assault."
Dots and dashes: The Biden administration formally endorsed NASA's Artemis program, which was put into place by Tulsan Jim Bridenstine during his 2 ½-year tenure as the agency's director. ... Lankford joined 12 other Republican senators protesting the Biden administration's moratorium on deportations. ... Inhofe and Lankford were among 97 senators voting for a budget resolution amendment to keep the U.S. Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern will chair the bipartisan Small Business Caucus. ... Inhofe signed onto an effort to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of China.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World