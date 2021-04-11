 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D.C. Digest: Inhofe, Hern blast Biden budget proposal
0 comments

D.C. Digest: Inhofe, Hern blast Biden budget proposal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
041121-tul-nws-dcdigest-p1

First District Congressman Kevin Hern, shown above at an election watch party last year, joined other Republicans bewailing Democratic President Joe Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget proposal late last week.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Budget busters: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern joined Republicans bewailing Democratic President Joe Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget proposal late last week.

“Both parties have had a spending problem over the last several years, but the Biden Administration has turned that problem into an unprecedented disaster,” said Hern, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. “President Biden and Congressional Democrats are treating American taxpayers like an ATM.”

Inhofe, meanwhile, was upset because Biden budgeted only a 1.7% increase for military spending.

He and several other senior Republicans issued a joint statement saying the increase would not keep up with Chinese advances and amounts to a cut.

“Talk is cheap, but defending our country is not,” they said in the statement.

Many Democrats have also criticized Biden’s military proposal — but for spending too much. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith of Washington has said defense spending could be cut by as much as $100 million.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also criticized Biden’s budget proposal, saying it “spends too much on domestic programs and far too little on defense.”

Dots and Dashes: Cole joined the other Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee in a letter to Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro asking that long-standing restrictions on federal spending for abortion be retained in the next budget. … Cole warned those planning travel abroad that passport processing may take up to 12 weeks.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News