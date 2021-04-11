D.C. Digest: Inhofe, Hern blast Biden budget proposal

Budget busters: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern joined Republicans bewailing Democratic President Joe Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget proposal late last week.

“Both parties have had a spending problem over the last several years, but the Biden Administration has turned that problem into an unprecedented disaster,” said Hern, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. “President Biden and Congressional Democrats are treating American taxpayers like an ATM.”

Inhofe, meanwhile, was upset because Biden budgeted only a 1.7% increase for military spending.

He and several other senior Republicans issued a joint statement saying the increase would not keep up with Chinese advances and amounts to a cut.

“Talk is cheap, but defending our country is not,” they said in the statement.

Many Democrats have also criticized Biden’s military proposal — but for spending too much. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith of Washington has said defense spending could be cut by as much as $100 million.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also criticized Biden’s budget proposal, saying it “spends too much on domestic programs and far too little on defense.”

Dots and Dashes: Cole joined the other Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee in a letter to Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro asking that long-standing restrictions on federal spending for abortion be retained in the next budget. … Cole warned those planning travel abroad that passport processing may take up to 12 weeks.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

