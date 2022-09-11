D.C. Digest: Inhofe goes to bat for race cars and cattle

Double play: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe managed to tout motorsports and moo moos during the same Senate hearing last week.

The Environment and Public Works Committee, of which Inhofe is a former chairman, was considering several bills, including one to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from cracking down on homemade hot rods and another to keep the EPA from going after farmers and ranchers for overly flatulent cattle.

“Overregulation is something people don’t understand until they are among those who are overregulated,” Inhofe told two witnesses, drag racer Antron Brown and South Dakota cattleman Scott VanderWal.

Inhofe did not so much question the two as make a speech about regulation.

“Oklahoma’s a small state, we’re a rural state, we’re an ag state, and I look at both of these bills that we’re going to be talking about today as things that will be very helpful,” he said.

Lunch money: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he’s concerned that conflicts among the Biden administration’s anti-discrimination policies, state law and local school board decisions could cause Oklahoma to lose eligibility for federal school nutrition programs.

The administration says schools can’t discriminate against LGBTQ students, which some maintain new state laws related to restrooms and locker facilities do.

Dots and dashes: The House resumes this week after its August recess. … Inhofe and Lankford voted against confirmation of two district court nominees. … Lankford vented concerns after the Biden administration ordered Veterans Affairs medical facilities to provide abortions in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest. … In a floor speech, Lankford also objected to suggestions that “Republicans believe that electric vehicles are socialism.” They just don’t believe they’re feasible on a large scale, Lankford said.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

