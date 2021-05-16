D.C. Digest: Inhofe dinged over 'daddy' comment

Inhofian: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe got some attention last week with his own inimitable style.
Wrapping up a brief question and answer session with Environmental Protection Agency assistant administrator for water nominee Radhika Fox, the 86-year-old Inhofe said, “I look forward to working with you, and if you don’t behave I’m going to have a talk with your daddy.”
Fox, a first-generation American whose parents grew up in a home without running water, had moments earlier introduced her father and credited him with much of her success, then turned to thank him. So Inhofe’s comment was not quite as random as it might sound.
Inhofe smiled as he said it, and Fox laughed.
Many, though, found his remark patronizing and inappropriate — which is not exactly the first time that’s happened.
“Sen. Inhofe is always moved by the family stories of nominees, and was especially touched by Ms. Fox’s tribute to her father during the opening remarks,” Inhofe spokeswoman Leacy Burke said.
“He made a lighthearted joke at the end of his questioning to recognize her father again since he was present for the hearing.”
Vanessa Guillen: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin and California Democrat Jackie Speier reintroduced the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, named for a soldier murdered at Fort Hood, Texas.
The measure, which failed to win final approval in the last Congress but enjoys broad support, reforms the way the military handles sexual harassment cases and moves their investigation and prosecution largely outside the chain of command.
Earlier this year an Army internal investigation found that Spec. Guillen had been sexually harassed by her platoon sergeant and that her commanders were aware of the allegation but did nothing to investigate.
The same investigation concluded that Guillen’s murder by a fellow soldier was unrelated to the harassment.
“The I am Vanessa Guillen Act will encourage survivors to come forward to report sexual assaults and sexual harassment and to provide justice,” Mullin said. “This is about protecting our men and women in uniform, and I will keep fighting so no family has to go through what the Guillen family has gone through.”
Borderline cases: U.S. Sen. James Lankford continued to complain about the Biden administration’s handling of the border with Mexico.
In a hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Lankford said deportations have dropped sharply in recent months. He also asked Mayorkas why gates have not been hung on completed border fencing in Arizona and whether the administration is refusing to deport those convicted of sex crimes.
Mayorkas said Homeland Security is considering what to do with the fences and that he believes sex offenders should have a high priority for removal.
Earlier in the week, Lankford panned the administration’s use of volunteer federal employees from other agencies to help process immigrants trying to come into the country through Mexico.
“Your need to recruit this volunteer force demonstrates again that the Federal government lacks the capacity to deal with this crisis,” Lankford wrote.
Mullin, meanwhile, challenged Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 testing of people crossing the border illegally.
Rocket science: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, launched a photon torpedo at the Senate’s Endless Frontier Act, which includes funding for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
“I’m glad my colleagues in the Senate recognize the importance of investing in research and combating the growing threat from the Chinese Communist Party, but I believe that effort must be as focused and strategic as our adversary is on accelerating research and development,” Lucas said. “A bill that spreads billions around to serve every special interest will not advance American innovation and will not compete with China.”
The New Frontier Act is a far-ranging science and technology bill with bipartisan Senate support.
Dots and dashes: Several Oklahoma members joined Republican efforts to tie the temporary closing of the Colonial Pipeline with Biden administration policies restricting construction of new pipelines. … Lankford comprehensively trashed the Democrats’ election reform bill. … Lankford defended pipelines on Fox News and addressed several issues on Newsmax.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World