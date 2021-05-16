D.C. Digest: Inhofe dinged over 'daddy' comment

Inhofian: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe got some attention last week with his own inimitable style.

Wrapping up a brief question and answer session with Environmental Protection Agency assistant administrator for water nominee Radhika Fox, the 86-year-old Inhofe said, “I look forward to working with you, and if you don’t behave I’m going to have a talk with your daddy.”

Fox, a first-generation American whose parents grew up in a home without running water, had moments earlier introduced her father and credited him with much of her success, then turned to thank him. So Inhofe’s comment was not quite as random as it might sound.

Inhofe smiled as he said it, and Fox laughed.

Many, though, found his remark patronizing and inappropriate — which is not exactly the first time that’s happened.

“Sen. Inhofe is always moved by the family stories of nominees, and was especially touched by Ms. Fox’s tribute to her father during the opening remarks,” Inhofe spokeswoman Leacy Burke said.

“He made a lighthearted joke at the end of his questioning to recognize her father again since he was present for the hearing.”