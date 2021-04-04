D.C. Digest: Inhofe challenges Biden on defense budget

Arms race: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe urged President Joe Biden and Congress’ narrow Democratic majority last week to ramp up defense spending to match reported increases by China.
Writing for Newsweek, Inhofe said China upped its defense budget 6.8% last year.
“President Joe Biden has talked the talk about pushing back on Chinese aggression, but the real marker of whether his administration is serious about competition with China will be its proposed defense budget,” Inhofe wrote.
Inhofe says the Pentagon budget should increase the 3-5% recommended by the National Defense Strategy Commission.
Biden has not proposed a top line for defense, but the expectation is that it will be in the vicinity of the current $704 billion.
Dead end: Inhofe and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole panned President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal as too expensive, too broad and too green.
“The so-called infrastructure plan put forward by President Biden would be better described as the Green New Deal by a different name,” said Cole. “Although there a very few areas in the proposal that Republicans and Democrats can agree on such as updating roads, bridges, waterways and broadband nationwide, this proposal taken in its entirety is merely a progressive climate policy and irresponsible taxation wish list.”
“President Biden’s plan uses roads and bridges – a truly bipartisan and popular issue – to try to advance the far left’s agenda,” Inhofe said. “Its focus on advancing the environmental left’s vision for the American economy will hurt rural Oklahoma and eliminate oil and gas jobs. The tax hike proposal will also kill jobs and push others overseas.”
The administration, meanwhile, hawked the program as good for Oklahoma because of a $5 billion rural partnership program, $100 billion for broadband internet, $10 billion for rural water systems and $20 billion for rural bridges, among other things.
The proposal includes higher top corporate tax rates and new taxes on companies that try to off-shore operations to avoid U.S. taxes.
Dots and dashes: Axios reports that former 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn and two other first-term Democrats defeated for re-election in 2020 have formed a political action committee to support other moderate Dems in 2022. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin came out against the mandatory background check bill passed by the House last week. ... Shane Hand is a new senior policy advisor to Cole. ... Inhofe was among lawmakers telling Politico they’re growing concerned that the administration hasn’t been quicker about sending Defense Department appointments to the Senate Armed Services Committee. ... Inhofe reiterated his opposition to the U.S. re-entering a nuclear arms agreement with Iran.