D.C. Digest: Inhofe challenges Biden on defense budget

Arms race: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe urged President Joe Biden and Congress’ narrow Democratic majority last week to ramp up defense spending to match reported increases by China.

Writing for Newsweek, Inhofe said China upped its defense budget 6.8% last year.

“President Joe Biden has talked the talk about pushing back on Chinese aggression, but the real marker of whether his administration is serious about competition with China will be its proposed defense budget,” Inhofe wrote.

Inhofe says the Pentagon budget should increase the 3-5% recommended by the National Defense Strategy Commission.

Biden has not proposed a top line for defense, but the expectation is that it will be in the vicinity of the current $704 billion.

Dead end: Inhofe and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole panned President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal as too expensive, too broad and too green.