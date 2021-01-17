D.C. Digest: Inhofe cautions against increased politicization of U.S. military

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, citing a recent National Defense Strategy Commission report, expressed some concern about losing civilian control of the military.
Speaking at a hearing that was a prelude to retired Gen. Lloyd Austin's confirmation hearing to be President-elect Joe Biden's secretary of defense, Inhofe noted that Austin would be the second recent military retiree in four years to serve in the post.
Austin, who left the Army in 2016, would require a waiver from a federal law that bars military personnel from serving as secretary of defense within seven years of active duty.
Inhofe said he has nothing against Austin personally but is conscious of a drift away from civilian control of the military.
"It is … reasonable to ask whether the appointment of two generals to political positions in four years will increase politicization of the senior military officer corps," Inhofe said. "Over the past few years, we’ve seen the involvement of retired general and flag officers in political matters, including endorsement of political candidates, grow at an accelerating pace."
Truth or Dare: U.S. Sen James Lankford sent out a length email addressing rumors apparently circulating among some groups.
One rumor, the email said, is that aircraft carriers are in place off both coasts to initiate military action. Another is that "antifa" was bused into Washington for the Jan. 6 riots. Perhaps the oddest one is that President Donald Trump plans to take over the Emergency Alert System because his Twitter account is suspended.
Lankford said the rumors were false or based on misinterpreted information.
Inauguration: A schedule of this week's presidential inauguration events can be found at bideninaugural.org/schedule.
Dots and dashes: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin was heard complaining about being required to go through the metal detectors ordered at the doors to the House after last week's attack on the Capitol. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole gave up an honorary doctorate bestowed on him by his alma mater, Grinnell College, after he protested electoral college votes from two states. Cole has earned graduate degrees from Yale and the University of Oklahoma. … Lankford joined a large contingent of Republican lawmakers urging the Small Business Administration to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving any of the second round of COVID-19 relief loans.
-- Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World