D.C. Digest: Inhofe cautions against increased politicization of U.S. military

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, citing a recent National Defense Strategy Commission report, expressed some concern about losing civilian control of the military.

Speaking at a hearing that was a prelude to retired Gen. Lloyd Austin's confirmation hearing to be President-elect Joe Biden's secretary of defense, Inhofe noted that Austin would be the second recent military retiree in four years to serve in the post.

Austin, who left the Army in 2016, would require a waiver from a federal law that bars military personnel from serving as secretary of defense within seven years of active duty.

Inhofe said he has nothing against Austin personally but is conscious of a drift away from civilian control of the military.

"It is … reasonable to ask whether the appointment of two generals to political positions in four years will increase politicization of the senior military officer corps," Inhofe said. "Over the past few years, we’ve seen the involvement of retired general and flag officers in political matters, including endorsement of political candidates, grow at an accelerating pace."

