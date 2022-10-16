D.C. Digest: Inhofe brings last defense bill to Senate floor

Last defense: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Democratic colleague Jack Reed of Rhode Island brought Inhofe’s last defense bill to the Senate floor on Tuesday, even though the chamber was virtually empty.

Reed is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Inhofe the ranking Republican.

“I am particularly eager to get this bill passed because, as you all know, it is my last NDAA to shepherd through the Senate, and there’s been a lot of them at this point,” Inhofe said on the Senate floor Tuesday, according to Roll Call.

Last week’s move was a largely procedural step in getting the National Defense Authorization Act, which this year is named for Inhofe, in front of the full Senate when it returns from recess following the Nov. 8 elections.

The Senate version Inhofe and Reed brought forward authorizes $817 billion for the Department of Defense and $29 billion for related programs within the Department of Energy. It includes a 4.6 percent pay raise for service members.

The bill also includes a good many other things not directly related to defense, including the Water Resources Development Act and reauthorization of the U.S. State Department’s budget.

About 900 amendments have been filed for what is officially designated S.A. 5499, in the knowledge that it is one bill that must be passed by Congress.

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford called for an end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, service members and contractors. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said China “dangerously views reunification with Taiwan as a national imperative, even if that means taking this independent nation by outright war.” … Choctaw Nation citizen Kelbie Kennedy was named the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s first national tribal affairs advocate. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice said she will seek to expand the Family and Medical Leave Act to include unpaid leave for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. … Lankford said the $80 million targeted for the Internal Revenue Service over the next 10 years puts too much emphasis on enforcement and not enough on taxpayer assistance.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

