D.C. Digest: Inhofe at odds with Department of Energy over nuclear weapons

Common ground: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin complains a lot about Democrats, and especially those from California, but he found one he could agree with — on one point at least.

In response to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen of Fort Hood, Texas, Mullin joined Rep. Jackie Speier to introduce legislation that would make sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“The issue of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue — it’s an American issue,” Mullin said in his weekly constituent communication. “This is about protecting our men and women in uniform. They fight for us and now we must fight for them.”

Authorities say Guillen was killed with a hammer and her body cut into pieces and buried off the base. A soldier who Guillen’s family says she was going to charge with harassment killed himself when confronted by police.