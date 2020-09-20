D.C. Digest: Inhofe at odds with Department of Energy over nuclear weapons

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued last week to tangle with the U.S. Energy Department over control of the country’s nuclear arsenal and its future development.
At the center of the fight is the National Nuclear Security Administration, which is nominally part of the Department of Energy but is responsible for security and testing of nuclear weapons used by the Department of Defense. The Senate Energy and Armed Services committees both have oversight responsibilities.
In that capacity, it is advised by the DoD’s National Weapons Council.
Inhofe, as Armed Services chairman, charged last week that Department of Energy officials were “rogue actors” working with House Democrats to stop Trump administration upgrades to the nuclear arsenal and resumption of live nuclear weapons tests.
Inhofe strongly supports nuclear modernization and just as strongly opposes surrendering control of it to the Department of Energy.
“It’s not surprising that opponents of nuclear weapons support these efforts — it’s what you’d expect them to do,” Inhofe said, according to Defense News. “What bothers me is that people who should be doing all they can to support the critical work of the NNSA are instead trying to undermine it. As chairman of this committee, I won’t stand idly by and allow this to happen.”
Common ground: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin complains a lot about Democrats, and especially those from California, but he found one he could agree with — on one point at least.
In response to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen of Fort Hood, Texas, Mullin joined Rep. Jackie Speier to introduce legislation that would make sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
“The issue of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue — it’s an American issue,” Mullin said in his weekly constituent communication. “This is about protecting our men and women in uniform. They fight for us and now we must fight for them.”
Authorities say Guillen was killed with a hammer and her body cut into pieces and buried off the base. A soldier who Guillen’s family says she was going to charge with harassment killed himself when confronted by police.
Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford complained to health officials that some research into a COVID-19 vaccine uses tissue from aborted fetuses. ... Inhofe and Lankford introduced a resolution honoring Oklahoma astronaut Thomas Stafford on his 90th birthday. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern co-sponsored legislation allowing businesses and some nonprofits second COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas’ bill boosting so-called STEM education in rural schools passed the House. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole joined Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro on legislation to put more emphasis on history and civics education. ... Inhofe joined a group of Republicans pressing federal authorities to investigate reports of Chinese goods made with slave labor being imported into the U.S.
